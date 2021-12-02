Bucketheads Podcast: Down goes Duke

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

Ladies and gentlemen, they did it. Against all odds (and the thing they call the free throw line) the Buckeyes rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat the Blue Devils, 71-66, on the backs of Zed Key, E.J. Liddell and surprisingly, Cedric Russell.

Connor and Justin break down the game in length, and then look ahead to preview their upcoming conference matchup with Penn State. Also, the Bucketheads give an injury update and talk about St. Johns of course, who might be the worst 5-1 team in the country.

