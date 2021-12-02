Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 2, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
What Devin Brown’s commitment means for Ohio State’s 2022 class
- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Twitter reacts as QB Devin Brown commits to Ohio State
- Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
I realize in the end it's only about which ones get on the field and play well for you, but here are the 15 highest-rated QBs in the 247Sports composite, regardless of class, from 2020-22 pic.twitter.com/l0WG9S7mMX— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) December 2, 2021
Ohio State-Michigan was college football’s most watched regular season game since 2019
- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Announces Football All-Conference Teams for Offense and Select Individual Honors
- Big Ten Conference
C.J. Stroud sweeps top B1G offensive awards to cap remarkable freshman year
- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Ohio State football’s prolific offense nabs four first team All-Big Ten spots
- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
Looks like Marcus Freeman will not be Ohio State’s next defensive coordinator
Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman is expected to become the next head coach at ND, per source. The move was first reported by @mickassaf.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 2, 2021
Bowl projections: One eligible team will get left out of a bowl in 2021
- Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
How The Buckeyes Can Still Make The College Football Playoffs
- Tony Gerdeman, Buckeye Scoop
Future of Ohio State’s coaching staff looms as major question after loss to Michigan
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Sights and Sounds: Ohio State rallies past top-ranked Duke inside euphoric Schott
- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Chris Holtmann used his one shot at Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke to prove Ohio State basketball is headed in the right direction
- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com
Ohio State’s win over No. 1 Duke a memorable night for Buckeye players, fans
- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Jae’Sean Tate went OFF for Houston.
This was the best game of Jae'Sean Tate's career:— ClutchFans (@clutchfans) December 2, 2021
32 points (career high)
11-15 FG
9-10 FT
10 rebounds
7 assists
5 blocks pic.twitter.com/flNPguGQwz
Women’s Hoops: Ohio State falls to Syracuse, 97-91
- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Wrestling: A preview of things to come
- Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Volleyball: Five Buckeyes earn All-Big Ten honors
- Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: Georgii Merkulov earns the B1G Third Star for first career weekly honor
Your #B1GHockey Three Stars:— Big Ten Hockey (@B1GHockey) December 1, 2021
⭐️ @umichhockey D Nick Blankenburg
⭐️⭐️ @PennStateMHKY F Tyler Paquette
⭐️⭐️⭐️ @OhioStateMHKY F Georgii Merkulov
For more information on this week’s #B1GHockey honorees, check out our full release: https://t.co/GbS9dYXrSA pic.twitter.com/9ydk6kzY3r
Women’s Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes close 2021 slate against No. 9 Bulldogs
- Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
The NFL absolutely hates anything entertaining or fun.
You'll usually find them by the tunnel, pen and clipboard in hand, scouring the field for rogue socks and untucked shirts, personal messages and unapproved logos.— Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) December 1, 2021
Meet the NFL's fashion police: https://t.co/72baDkQuG2
