Ohio State officially adds in-state four-star linebacker to the 2022 class

As head coach Ryan Day awaits the word of a few more possible additions in the Buckeyes fourth-ranked recruiting class, the program was able to ink the 18 pledges that were already in the fold during the early signing period, and it was a home grown prospect that came as the final signee on Friday.

Plus, two respected insiders hint at a pair of targets potentially trending towards Ohio State.

Powers inks with Ohio State

After spending the initial day of the early signing period officially welcoming 17 of their 18 verbal commitments, the Buckeyes got their final expected signing for the time being when 2022 four-star linebacker Gabe Powers of Marysville (OH) signed his letter of intent with Ohio State at a ceremony on Friday night.

Powers, the No. 6 linebacker in the class, has been committed to the Buckeyes since December of last year and is one of the key pieces in Ohio State’s recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder will now officially don the Scarlet and Gray after being slotted as the No. 61 overall prospect and the fifth-highest graded player from the state of Ohio.

According to Charles Power of 247Sports, this is what the Buckeyes can expect out of Powers on the gridiron in Columbus:

Taller linebacker with a relatively streamline build as he enters his junior season. Has room on his frame to continue filling out. Developed into a strong all-around football player over the course of his sophomore season. Works as an outside linebacker on defense and creates consistent disruption as a rusher and blitzer off the edge. His quickness and size results in sideline-to-sideline range as a run defender. Shows play speed with the ability to track down plays from the backside. Though he still has room to get stronger, shows good functional strength at the point of attack in taking on blocks and as a tackler. Also plays wingback in his high school’s Wing T offense and rips off some long runs as a rusher while also catching some passes out of the backfield. More advanced as a rusher and run defender than in coverage at this point. Could eventually grow into an edge player as he continues to physically mature and add mass. Projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into a NFL Draft pick.

Bucks on top for Abor, West?

Ohio State was on the receiving end of a pair of 247Sports Crystal Ball forecasts this weekend, which comes as good news with the program looking to put the finishing touches on its 2022 recruiting class and rebuild a familiar pipeline of the past.

One of those Crystal Ball forecasts came from Oklahoma insider Brandon Drumm of 247Sports. Drumm predicted that 2022 four-star edge defender Omari Abor of Duncanville (TX) will ultimately select Ohio State when his decision comes. The addition of Abor, the No. 4 edge and a Top 40 prospect, to Larry Johnson’s defensive line room would still keep the Buckeyes at the four spot in the class rankings, but would inch them a bit closer to Georgia.

The other Crystal Ball prediction that Ohio State was the beneficiary of also came on Saturday, when Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic pegged 2024 cornerback Bryce West of Glenville (OH) to the Buckeyes. The Tarblooder program is one that is no stranger to Ohio State, as they used to pluck talent from the high school yearly, or so it seemed. However, the Buckeyes haven’t pulled a prospect from the Cleveland-based program since the 2014 recruiting class ,when they would go on to sign a trio of Marcelys Jones, Marshon Lattimore, and Erick Smith.

