I-70 Football Podcast: First week of B1G Bowls, Urban Meyer’s demise

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode we complain about corporate greed. Is Disney trying to make a power play against YouTube in favor of their own live TV option via Hulu? This is literally the worst time possible for YouTube TV subscribers to lose ESPN since so many of the bowl games are on the worldwide leader.

YouTube TV subscribers weren’t the only ones who received bad news this week as Urban Meyer got the boot in Jacksonville after a ridiculously short tenure. Sometimes being the head ball coach doesn’t stop you from facing the consequences of your actions.

The boys also get into the news about quarterback transfers and NIL ruining college football. We eventually get into the Big Ten as we preview the first four Big Ten bowl games. Listen as they make their picks and decide on a friendly wager.

Lastly, they review the winner of their season long competition. While both did very well, only one has to wear either a Clemson or Michigan t-shirt.

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan and Dante focus on the NFL as Dante celebrates the Steelers’ victory and staying in the playoff hunt while Jordan makes a case for Jonathon Taylor to win the MVP.

