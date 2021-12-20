Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 20, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Column: We are quickly approaching an inflection point in Ryan Day’s Ohio State tenure
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State Cornerback Sevyn Banks Says Rose Bowl “Should Be” his Last Game as a Buckeye, but Hasn’t Made Final Decision Yet
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Congrats, Sevyn
Official as it comes #OSUGrad pic.twitter.com/7ODCw34Qwp— SEVYN BANKS ✊ Main Page - @BanksNiko (@SevynBanks) December 20, 2021
After Showing Flashes of Being “One of the Top Corners in the country,” Cameron Brown’s Return Could be Crucial for the Buckeye Secondary
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Quarterback Devin Brown
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land
Christen, go ahead and sign with Ohio State and take your chances at QB.
U scared to compete Devin https://t.co/vuGYACHPw3— Christen Miller (@fatchr7s) December 19, 2021
You’re Nuts: What is the best Ohio State gift for under $50?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Strong Culture Builds Premier Club Program
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
On the Hardwood
Ohio State Cancels Tuesday Matchup with UT Martin after Latest Round of COVID-19 Tests
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State women’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 cases on UCLA Bruins team
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
Birthday boy E.J. Liddell: The making of a Buckeye superstar
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
We wish you had played on your birthday too, E.J.
21 years old today! Wish I was playing in Vegas but I have no complaints blessed and thankful for everything that’s coming my way. ❤️— E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) December 18, 2021
Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds improve following 2-0 start in conference play
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Should Ohio State pursue 2023 four-star guard Bronny James?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
OSU Men’s Basketball: A holiday wish list
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Longtime Ohio State golf coach Therese Hession announces retirement
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
On Sunday 48 Current, Former Buckeye Athletes Receive Ohio State Degrees
Ohio State Athletics
Grad Snaps!— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 20, 2021
congrats to our 4️⃣8️⃣ Buckeyes who earned their degrees today at fall commencement! #GoBucks #OSUGrad pic.twitter.com/tYRlUX4qde
Ohio State Soccer Defender Izzy Rodriguez Selected in NWSL Draft
Brian Wright, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 17 Ohio State Posts 3-2 Win to Sweep Bowling Green
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
I saw “No Way Home” in a gigantic IMAX theatre with like 20 other media members, and despite our Big J journalistic ethics, there were still moments when we hooted and hollered. This must have been written by the same people who tell students to sit down at OSU football and basketball games.
tell me you hate fun by telling me you hate fun pic.twitter.com/MCPrWeUWOT— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 20, 2021
Loading comments...