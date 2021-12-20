 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 20, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that's ok, that's what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Column: We are quickly approaching an inflection point in Ryan Day’s Ohio State tenure
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Cornerback Sevyn Banks Says Rose Bowl “Should Be” his Last Game as a Buckeye, but Hasn’t Made Final Decision Yet
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Congrats, Sevyn

After Showing Flashes of Being “One of the Top Corners in the country,” Cameron Brown’s Return Could be Crucial for the Buckeye Secondary
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Quarterback Devin Brown
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land

Christen, go ahead and sign with Ohio State and take your chances at QB.

You’re Nuts: What is the best Ohio State gift for under $50?
Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Strong Culture Builds Premier Club Program
Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

On the Hardwood

Ohio State Cancels Tuesday Matchup with UT Martin after Latest Round of COVID-19 Tests
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State women’s basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 cases on UCLA Bruins team
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

Birthday boy E.J. Liddell: The making of a Buckeye superstar
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

We wish you had played on your birthday too, E.J.

Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds improve following 2-0 start in conference play
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Should Ohio State pursue 2023 four-star guard Bronny James?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

OSU Men’s Basketball: A holiday wish list
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Longtime Ohio State golf coach Therese Hession announces retirement
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

On Sunday 48 Current, Former Buckeye Athletes Receive Ohio State Degrees
Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Soccer Defender Izzy Rodriguez Selected in NWSL Draft
Brian Wright, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 17 Ohio State Posts 3-2 Win to Sweep Bowling Green
Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

I saw “No Way Home” in a gigantic IMAX theatre with like 20 other media members, and despite our Big J journalistic ethics, there were still moments when we hooted and hollered. This must have been written by the same people who tell students to sit down at OSU football and basketball games.

