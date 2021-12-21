Play Like a Girl Podcast: COVID’s continued impact on the sports world

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! Well, COVID has reared its ugly head once again, and its impact has been felt throughout the sports world with NFL, NBA, NHL and NCAA basketball games all being delayed or outright cancelled due to positive tests within organizations. Ohio State hoops was not immune, with the men’s games against Kentucky and UT Martin and the women’s matchup against UCLA being cancelled.

However, the postponements in the NFL in particular mean we’ve got pro football for days on end leading up to Christmas, and this week has already been a special gift with a thriller between Baltimore and Green Bay Sunday afternoon.

And of course, we’ve got more and more Bowl games, cool moments with Tiger Woods and (finally?) an end to the Urban Meyer drama in Jacksonville.

