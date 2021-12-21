Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 21, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes reserve defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young enters transfer portal

- Zack Carpenter, Lettermen Row

Utah brings just the kind of offense OSU was hoping to avoid in the Rose Bowl

- Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

20 current and former Buckeye football players graduate from Ohio State

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State recruiting class grades on offense coming out of the Early Signing Period

- Marc Givler, Buckeye Scoop

Gonna miss having these three on the field at the same time.

Ohio State is the only school to have THREE WRs earn a 75+ grade



Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Garrett Wilson

Chris Olave pic.twitter.com/vMsYk1mNOo — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 20, 2021

How constantly ‘playing up’ prepared Sonny Styles to be an Ohio State football player earlier than expected

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Staying focused on Utah remains point of emphasis for Ohio State amid Rose Bowl prep

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

CJ Stroud has second-best Heisman odds in 2022

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Bowl Extravaganza part 2, Urban Meyer back to college?

- Dan Wetzel/Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports

On the Hardwood

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann discusses COVID-19 outbreak on weekly radio show

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State “fully intends” to play New Orleans next week after COVID pause

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Women’s hoops: Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule at San Diego State

- Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Moves Up To No. 14 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes named to OCSA All-Ohio Teams

- Ohio State Athletics

Women's Soccer: Rodriguez drafted by Kansas City in 2022 NWSL Draft

- Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: Siapanis named preseason All-American

- Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

