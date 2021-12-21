Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 21, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes reserve defensive lineman Darrion Henry-Young enters transfer portal
- Zack Carpenter, Lettermen Row
Utah brings just the kind of offense OSU was hoping to avoid in the Rose Bowl
- Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors
20 current and former Buckeye football players graduate from Ohio State
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State recruiting class grades on offense coming out of the Early Signing Period
- Marc Givler, Buckeye Scoop
Gonna miss having these three on the field at the same time.
Ohio State is the only school to have THREE WRs earn a 75+ grade— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 20, 2021
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave pic.twitter.com/vMsYk1mNOo
How constantly ‘playing up’ prepared Sonny Styles to be an Ohio State football player earlier than expected
- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com
Staying focused on Utah remains point of emphasis for Ohio State amid Rose Bowl prep
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
CJ Stroud has second-best Heisman odds in 2022
- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Bowl Extravaganza part 2, Urban Meyer back to college?
- Dan Wetzel/Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports
On the Hardwood
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann discusses COVID-19 outbreak on weekly radio show
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State “fully intends” to play New Orleans next week after COVID pause
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Women’s hoops: Ohio State wraps up non-conference schedule at San Diego State
- Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State Moves Up To No. 14 In Latest AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes named to OCSA All-Ohio Teams
- Ohio State Athletics
Women's Soccer: Rodriguez drafted by Kansas City in 2022 NWSL Draft
- Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Volleyball: Siapanis named preseason All-American
- Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
Regardless of your political affiliation, I think we can all agree Commander is a good boy.
Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk— President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021
