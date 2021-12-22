Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: More Ohio State transfer news, Buckeye hoops talk

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

In this episode, the guys discuss the latest news around the transfer portal, including yet another Buckeye leaving the program, a former Ohio State player finding a new home, and Nick Saban’s relentless pursuit of all the nation’s top talent. They then take a dive into the world of Ohio State basketball, discussing what they have seen from the team thus far before they had to pause their season as a result of COVID-19, and how they feel about head coach Chris Holtmann and the direction he is leading the program.

Hangout in the Holy Land’s schedule may be a bit different as Ohio State is set to enter the offseason, but we will continue to follow the rest of the 2021 college football season, including the Buckeyes’ bowl game and the College Football Playoffs. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

