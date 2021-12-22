Five-star TE from Arizona looking to visit Ohio State

While Tuesday was a bit of a slower day on the recruiting trail, Ohio State was able to get some potential good news regarding one of the very best prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Plus, a 2024 Indiana defensive back sees a return visit to Columbus in his future.

Robinson eyeing Buckeye visit?

A brief glimpse at the 2023 recruiting class for Ohio State will show a pair of commitments already in the fold including four-star tight end Ty Lockwood of Independence (TN). However, the Buckeyes already having a player at the TE position already pledged to the program isn’t keeping another highly-touted prospect from being interested.

In a conversation with Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, 2023 five-star tight end Duce Robinson of Pinnacle (AZ) revealed that he plans on making a stop to Columbus before all is said and done. “He wants to check out Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA at some point,” Huffman wrote. Robinson, the No. 1 tight end in the country, has already made stops at Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, and Washington since the summer.

Another program that the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder will surely visit is Florida State. According to his 247Sports profile, Robinson is the son of Dominic Robinson, a former wide receiver for the Seminoles from 2001-2004. Another interesting thing to watch in this recruitment is if Robinson ultimately goes the baseball, football, or two-sport route as the Phoenix standout has offers from programs in both sports.

Hines plans return visit

Late last month, Ohio State played host to 2024 cornerback Hudauri Hines of Franklin Central (IN) when they destroyed Big Ten rival Michigan State by a final count of 56-7, and all indications are that won’t be the last time Hines makes a stop in Columbus.

“I’ll probably visit again sometime next year,” the Indianapolis native told Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors. The 6-foot-1, 167-pounder went on to discuss why he believes he could be a good fit for the Buckeyes. “I think I would fit in there. I’m a man-type of corner. I like to play with the best receiver and go it at with him the whole game. That’s just me.”

Hines currently holds just one offer under his belt, and that comes from Ball State. However, along with Ohio State, two other programs that brought him on campus for a visit this season include Cincinnati and Notre Dame. So while Hines recruitment hasn’t taken off yet, it seems as if another strong season for the Flashes could boost interest from programs throughout the country.

Quick Hits