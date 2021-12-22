Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 23, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football to host Buffalo in season opener in 2028

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State Quarterback Jack Miller Transferring to Florida

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Quarterback Jack Miller’s transfer to Florida from Ohio State ignites media discussion

Matt Howe, 247Sports

First few tosses with my new teammate @KyiongrayesII. Can’t wait to do it in the Horseshoe! O-H pic.twitter.com/MCGyUMwlhR — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) December 22, 2021

Film Study: C.J. Stroud’s self-proclaimed ‘villain origin story’

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Motivated to Prove it Can Play Physical, Tough Football in Rose Bowl Against Utah

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ever wonder what it's like to have your final college catch be a TD in a @rosebowlgame win?



We did, so we asked Johnnie Dixon about it. pic.twitter.com/SgJG9tKEDh — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) December 21, 2021

‘Do whatever’s best for you’; C.J. Stroud understands if Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson opt out of Rose Bowl

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

MC&J: Frisco Bowl headlines next slate of bowl games kicking off today

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State “Fully Intends” to Play New Orleans Next Week as Chris Holtmann Says Buckeyes Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Have Only “Light Symptoms”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Recap: Buckeyes Hit the Road to Take Down San Diego State, 66-54

Braden Holes, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Road dub to end the non-conference schedule!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/AQmieSJmt8 — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) December 21, 2021

Chris Holtmann Concerned Rust Could Impact Buckeyes Before big Ten Gauntlet Begins, but Pleased with Non-Conference Resume

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What would be your Christmas wish for any Ohio State sport?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

