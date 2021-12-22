 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 23, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that's ok, that's what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football to host Buffalo in season opener in 2028
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State Quarterback Jack Miller Transferring to Florida
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Quarterback Jack Miller’s transfer to Florida from Ohio State ignites media discussion
Matt Howe, 247Sports

Film Study: C.J. Stroud’s self-proclaimed ‘villain origin story’
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Motivated to Prove it Can Play Physical, Tough Football in Rose Bowl Against Utah
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

‘Do whatever’s best for you’; C.J. Stroud understands if Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson opt out of Rose Bowl
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

MC&J: Frisco Bowl headlines next slate of bowl games kicking off today
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State “Fully Intends” to Play New Orleans Next Week as Chris Holtmann Says Buckeyes Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Have Only “Light Symptoms”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Recap: Buckeyes Hit the Road to Take Down San Diego State, 66-54
Braden Holes, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Chris Holtmann Concerned Rust Could Impact Buckeyes Before big Ten Gauntlet Begins, but Pleased with Non-Conference Resume
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: What would be your Christmas wish for any Ohio State sport?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different

Dude said, “I piss teal.” I love this guy.

