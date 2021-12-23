Bucketheads Podcast: Buckeyes hope to return vs. New Orleans, review of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

We are now 11 days into Ohio State’s COVID-19-pause, but there is an end in sight (hopefully). After both the Kentucky and UT-Martin games were cancelled, Chris Holtmann said that he “expects to play on the 28th (against New Orleans).” While that’s fine and good, we still have very little to talk about this week because of the shutdown.

So this week after discussing the timeline of OSU’s break and how we got here, the guys talked about Spiderman: No Way Home a bit — as they both went and saw it during opening weekend. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, it’s probably best you skip the final 20 minutes or so of this one. The plan is to resume your regularly scheduled programming next week.

Be sure to subscribe wherever you get your music and podcasts!

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba