Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 23, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Six former Buckeyes named to 2022 Pro Bowl
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Former Ohio State CB Ryan Watts transferring to Texas
- Chance Linton, Bucknuts
Zach Harrison prepares to make a decision on his future
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
CFP champion can be crowned via COVID-related forfeit, new policy states
- Heather Dinich, ESPN
Haskell Garrett is the first OSU player to win this award since its inception in 2014.
Your 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of The Year‼️ @HaskellGarrett_ #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/LPBSwokwqV— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 22, 2021
Stroud, Henderson named finalists for freshman of the year award
- 10TV Web Staff, 10TV
Potential continuity in the secondary a rarity for Buckeyes
- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State mailbag: On Ryan Day NFL rumors, recruiting balance and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s role in 2022 ($$)
- Bill Landis, The Athletic
Miyan Williams focused on getting better as he nears end of second season at OSU
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s EJ Liddell projected as an NBA first-round pick by ESPN draft experts
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Still climbing, Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate finds NBA success with Houston Rockets
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Hoops: Buckeyes hit the road to take down San Diego State, 66-54
- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Court Report: How omicron variant of COVID-19 could upend college basketball as leagues flip forfeit rules
- Matt Norlander, CBS Sports
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Team Handball Club offers unique pathway to United States National Team
- Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
Buckeye Hockey Notebook: First half wrap-up
- Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State lacrosse releases its 2022 schedule:
Our holiday gift to you...— Ohio State Men's LAX (@OhioStateMLAX) December 22, 2021
...our 2022 schedule ‼️
: https://t.co/suopswcwPy
️ (ticket info): https://t.co/mHiiAu96Fw#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qDjuXC1eH8
And Now for Something Completely Different
It’s pretty cool to see Joe Johnson back in the league, even given the circumstances.
Joe Johnson got a standing ovation from Celtics fans in his first NBA game since 2018— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 23, 2021
@NBCSCeltics pic.twitter.com/2sQcj1ITBC
