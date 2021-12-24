Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 24, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

Christmas Eve Content

Big Ten schools as characters from ‘Home Alone’

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

“It’s A Wonderful Ohio State Football Life”

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State nutcracker bobblehead is the perfect last-minute holiday gift

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Gridiron

Rose Bowl Still on New Year’s Day Despite COVID-19 Surge

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State has sold two-thirds of ticket allotment for Rose Bowl game against Utah

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Devin Lloyd, an ‘angry missile with long arms,’ and four other Utah players Ohio State fans should worry about

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Film Preview: A first look into Utah’s defense

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Rose Bowl t-shirts on sale at the Columbus airport: pic.twitter.com/xvnq47croS — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 23, 2021

A Look at which Ohio State Players Still Have NFL Draft Decisions to Make and Who Will Be Gone after the Rose Bowl

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Haskell Garrett adds prestigious honor as Ohio State career winds down

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Nick Bosa is (+1400) to win Defensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/be6MUXeJJw — PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 23, 2021

On the Hardwood

With Ohio State on COVID-19 pause, Malaki Branham getting in early extra work

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The Experience: The Road To March Madness - Episode 3



The story of our week in California and final non-conference game pic.twitter.com/QFt1yuTHfe — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) December 23, 2021

Still climbing, Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate finds NBA success with Houston Rockets

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Team Handball Club Offers Unique Pathway to United States National Team

Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern

And Now for Something Completely Different

Former Buckeye commit looking for a new team, but still playing for his old team.