Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 24, 2021

For your Earholes...
Christmas Eve Content
Big Ten schools as characters from ‘Home Alone’
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
“It’s A Wonderful Ohio State Football Life”
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State nutcracker bobblehead is the perfect last-minute holiday gift
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Gridiron
Rose Bowl Still on New Year’s Day Despite COVID-19 Surge
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State has sold two-thirds of ticket allotment for Rose Bowl game against Utah
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Devin Lloyd, an ‘angry missile with long arms,’ and four other Utah players Ohio State fans should worry about
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Film Preview: A first look into Utah’s defense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Rose Bowl t-shirts on sale at the Columbus airport: pic.twitter.com/xvnq47croS— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 23, 2021
A Look at which Ohio State Players Still Have NFL Draft Decisions to Make and Who Will Be Gone after the Rose Bowl
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Haskell Garrett adds prestigious honor as Ohio State career winds down
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Nick Bosa is (+1400) to win Defensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/be6MUXeJJw— PFF Bet (@PFF_Bet) December 23, 2021
On the Hardwood
With Ohio State on COVID-19 pause, Malaki Branham getting in early extra work
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Experience: The Road To March Madness - Episode 3— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) December 23, 2021
The story of our week in California and final non-conference game pic.twitter.com/QFt1yuTHfe
Still climbing, Ohio State’s Jae’Sean Tate finds NBA success with Houston Rockets
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Team Handball Club Offers Unique Pathway to United States National Team
Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
And Now for Something Completely Different
Former Buckeye commit looking for a new team, but still playing for his old team.
December 24, 2021
