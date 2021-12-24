Buck Off Podcast: Giving lumps of coal, 2022 wish list for the Buckeyes

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to discuss our holiday favorites, give out some lumps of coal and give our wishlist to Santa for Ohio State’s 2022 season.

We begin the show by talking about our holiday favorites. We start with our favorite Christmas movies and have a long conversation about a Christmas Story being the best. Then we get into our favorite holiday traditions with our families and some of our favorite holiday meals.

Moving forward, we get into our 2022 wishlist for what we want for the Buckeyes next season. We talk about the health of the defensive backs, a new OL coach, and some young players emerging as stars.

After that, we start giving out lumps of coals to everyone in our sites. The lumps of coals go to the defense, Nick Saban, and the Buckeye faithful. We want everyone to know lumps of coals were given out of love and respect, but some were not.

Our final discussion gets into the B1G East vs. the B1G West in recruiting, and why the conference needs to do away with divisions. Then we finish with a discussion about how Ryan Day has used the portal well, and the importance of transfers in the modern CFB landscape.

Lastly, we close out the show with our final thoughts from the week and for the offseason.

