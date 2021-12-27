Report: Ohio State set to take on New Orleans Tuesday night, ending COVID-pause

Ten days after No. 14 Ohio State’s team activities were completely shut down due to multiple COVID-19 cases, the Buckeyes were back on the floor — as a team — in preparation for their next game. On Sunday evening, it was reported that the Buckeyes (8-2, 2-0) had resumed practice as a team, with their game against New Orleans looming Tuesday night.

Official update from Ohio State: “The team practiced for an hour this evening. As of now, on schedule to play Tuesday night.”#Buckeyes — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) December 27, 2021

Last week, players who had not tested positive for COVID-19 were able to get individual workouts in with the team’s strength coach, Quadrian Banks. Everyone went home for Christmas mid-week, but the goal — according to Holtmann — was to get at least two practices in before Tuesday’s game. Sunday night was a good first step.

Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 cannot participate in any team activities for 10 days, and then must pass a heart screening before returning to the team. According to The Columbus Dispatch’s Adam Jardy, several Buckeyes underwent heart screenings on Sunday. It still is not known exactly how many Buckeyes tested positive for the virus, but we do know it was at least two, with one of them being a “key starter.” With the 10-day isolation rule present, it’s possible that multiple players could be unavailable tomorrow evening.

After drubbing No. 24 Wisconsin by 18 back on Dec. 11, Ohio State’s games against No. 20 Kentucky (Dec. 18) and UT-Martin (Dec. 21) were both cancelled. Similarly, New Orleans’ (3-7) last two games have also been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues. Both teams will enter Tuesday night’s game having gone 17 days without seeing live action.

That game will be broadcast on BTN at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night if everything goes according to plan.