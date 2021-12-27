Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 27, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

DeaMonte Trayanum returning home to play for the Buckeyes

- Bill Greene, Buckeye Scoop

DeaMonte Trayanum is a perfect fit for what the Buckeyes looked for in transfer portal

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Paris Johnson Jr. eager to transition back to offensive tackle in 2022

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

J.T. Tuimoloau carved integral role on Ohio State defensive line in first year

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State has officially landed in the Golden State.

FYI @OhioStateFB spokesman @BuckeyeNotes reports the official team plane has landed in Los Angeles. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) December 27, 2021

Looking Back At Ohio State’s Lone Previous Meeting With Utah Ahead Of The Rose Bowl

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Ohio State’s professed strong culture will be put to the test in the Rose Bowl

- Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State players who will benefit the most from Rose Bowl practice, game

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Scholarship numbers tight as OSU signs class of 2022

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

On the Hardwood

Ohio State on schedule for Tuesday return against New Orleans

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Duane Washington Jr. getting a chance to log some minutes for the Pacers.

A closer look at Ohio State’s finger-gunning big man Zed Key

- David M. Wheeler, LGHL

A (now belated) Merry Christmas from the Buckeyes

Merry Christmas & God bless — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas — Jaxon Smith-Njigba (@jaxon_smith1) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas!!! ❤️ — Tyreke Smith (@T_23_baller) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas — ⭐️Antwuan Jackson⭐️ (@Hercules__52) December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas to all! — Thayer Munford Jr (@TMunford75) December 25, 2021