I-70 Football Podcast: Bowl Preview Part II

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode we discuss the holidays and spending time with our families. We also break down the continuing impact that Covid is having on sports — bowl games are being cancelled, teams are being replaced, and the College Football Playoff Committee has released new rules, including a stipulation that could lead to a vacant national champion for the 2021 season.

Despite the impact of Covid, games are still being played, and they must be previewed. With free wings on the table, Dante and I pick the six remaining bowl games. Will Mel Tucker have the Spartans ready and showcase how he earned that $95 million dollar contract? Does Rutgers stand a chance against Wake Forest? How motivated is Ohio State in their matchup against Utah? Lastly, does Michigan have a chance against Georgia in the College Football Semi-Final game?

In their weekly pit stops, Jordan celebrates another major Colts victory, this time over the Arizona Cardinals while down multiple key starters. Dante tallies the predictions for the Big Ten teams, and discovers we both have the conference going 6-4 in bowl games.

