Play Like a Girl Podcast: Even COVID couldn’t ruin Christmas

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! We may be approaching the end of 2021, but we’ve got the same old story dominating sports headlines: COVID-19. Several bowl games have been cancelled, creating an abrupt end to the season for many teams, but others — namely Rutgers — have another shot as they’re backfilling teams that had to drop out of their bowl games due to COVID outbreaks.

Even Ohio State’s men’s basketball game against New Orleans, initially scheduled for Tuesday night, was cancelled just moments after Meredith and Megan finished recording.

But there was some good news from the week, like the NBA on Christmas Day, and Joe Burrow’s performance against the Ravens Sunday. Oh, and the fact that, for the first time ever, the NFL saw two women coaching position groups!

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein