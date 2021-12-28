 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 29, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Haskell Garrett, Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Garrett Wilson Opt Out of Rose Bowl
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ryan Day comments on Ohio State’s Rose Bowl opt outs: ‘I love those guys’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

“There’s Still a Bunch of Guys Who Want to Play Really Well in This Game”: Ryan Day, Ohio State Players Preview Rose Bowl
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Hopefully, this is the only cancelation in Pasadena this week.

MC&J: The Big Ten finally gets on the field this bowl season
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day Says Ohio State Being “As Vigilant as We Can” to Try to Avoid COVID-19 Outbreak Ahead of Rose Bowl
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Putting on Weight, Playing More Physical a Priority for Steele Chambers after Off Game Against Michigan
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

No. 5 is going to be a beast in the NFL.

Column: My favorite gifts Ohio State sports gave me in 2021
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day reportedly offered Marcus Freeman defensive coordinator position at Ohio State with Notre Dame job hanging in the balance
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire

Ohio State football players give first impressions of newly hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State transfer portal wish list: DeaMonte Trayanum bolsters linebacker corps, but needs remain at other positions (paywall)
Bill Landis, The Athletic

You’re Nuts: Which non-playoff bowl game are you most looking forward to?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball game against New Orleans cancelled due to continued COVID-19 issues
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Same, big man, same.

Chris Holtmann talks COVID-19 return for Ohio State and more on radio show
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps to No. 13 in AP Poll
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different

Batman is not my favorite superhero, but this is certainly an exciting trailer.

