Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 29, 2021

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Haskell Garrett, Chris Olave, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Garrett Wilson Opt Out of Rose Bowl

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ryan Day comments on Ohio State’s Rose Bowl opt outs: ‘I love those guys’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

“There’s Still a Bunch of Guys Who Want to Play Really Well in This Game”: Ryan Day, Ohio State Players Preview Rose Bowl

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Hopefully, this is the only cancelation in Pasadena this week.

Bad news. Very bad news.



Lawry’s has canceled the annual Beef Bowl, a Rose Bowl tradition with the two teams, citing COVID/Omicron concerns. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) December 27, 2021

MC&J: The Big Ten finally gets on the field this bowl season

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day Says Ohio State Being “As Vigilant as We Can” to Try to Avoid COVID-19 Outbreak Ahead of Rose Bowl

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Putting on Weight, Playing More Physical a Priority for Steele Chambers after Off Game Against Michigan

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

No. 5 is going to be a beast in the NFL.

Attention, NFL defenses : Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) is coming.



The @OhioStateFB WR announced today that he is entering the 2022 @NFL Draft.



Here's a collection of some of his many memorable B1G highlights: pic.twitter.com/ZrfvlKyV45 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 27, 2021

Column: My favorite gifts Ohio State sports gave me in 2021

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day reportedly offered Marcus Freeman defensive coordinator position at Ohio State with Notre Dame job hanging in the balance

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire

Ohio State football players give first impressions of newly hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones said today he is “still 50/50” on whether he will stay at Ohio State for another season or enter the 2022 NFL draft. https://t.co/HPuyE9dF9N — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) December 28, 2021

Ohio State transfer portal wish list: DeaMonte Trayanum bolsters linebacker corps, but needs remain at other positions (paywall)

Bill Landis, The Athletic

You’re Nuts: Which non-playoff bowl game are you most looking forward to?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball game against New Orleans cancelled due to continued COVID-19 issues

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Same, big man, same.

P.S. I hate Covid — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) December 27, 2021

Chris Holtmann talks COVID-19 return for Ohio State and more on radio show

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps to No. 13 in AP Poll

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

And Now for Something Completely Different

Batman is not my favorite superhero, but this is certainly an exciting trailer.