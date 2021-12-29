Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Previewing Saturday’s Rose Bowl matchup against Utah

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

We are back to our normally scheduled programing, as Gene and Josh are back to preview the last Ohio State football game of the 2021 season: The Rose Bowl. The guys begin the show discussing the Buckeyes’ opt outs and their thoughts on players opting out in general before diving into the matchup. They then discuss what should be a very tough opponent in Utah, which comes to Pasadena with one of the nation’s top defenses and a strong, physical run game. They touch on a few other topics along the way, but conclude things with their score predictions and a couple bold predictions.

Hangout in the Holy Land’s schedule may be a bit different as Ohio State is set to enter the offseason, but we will continue to follow the rest of the 2021 college football season, including the Buckeyes’ bowl game and the College Football Playoffs. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

As always, Go Bucks.

