Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 29, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Which Ohio State football players were absent from practice on Tuesday ahead of the Rose Bowl?

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes focused on Rose Bowl, not future on staff

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Ohio State fan Tavion Thomas’ wild college journey from Cincinnati to JUCO to the Rose Bowl vs. the Buckeyes

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Chris Olave practicing with Ohio State despite opting out of Rose Bowl, and other notes

- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Smith, Harrison look to hold down the edge in final game together

- Jack Emerson, The Lantern

They’re Ohio State’s opposition this weekend, but these jerseys are CLEAN

Buckeye defense cause of concern for Utah offense?

- Tony Gerdeman, Buckeye Scoop

Big Ten changes forfeit policy, cancellations will not lead to automatic forfeiture

- Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s staff is using the Rose Bowl as an opportunity to recruit upcoming cycles

- Caleb Houser, LGHL

Rocket (Hick)man: Sophomore on leading Buckeyes in tackles by wide margin, arrival of Knowles to lead defense

- Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ryan Day reportedly offered Marcus Freeman defensive coordinator position at Ohio State with Notre Dame job hanging in the balance

- Phil Harrison, USA Today

On the Hardwood

The women’s hoops game against Penn State on Jan. 3 is no longer.

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Our Jan. 3 game against Penn State has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Nittany Lions program. Stay tuned for any rescheduling updates.#GoBucks — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) December 28, 2021

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Tom Cruise: TBDBITL fan.

Our band got a huge surprise this morning from @TomCruise! Thanks for the shirts and movie screening, Tom, and we’re so thrilled you enjoyed our @TopGunMovie halftime show! #GoBucks✈️ pic.twitter.com/KmF6YKIFnr — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) December 28, 2021

