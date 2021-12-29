Ohio State makes the top seven for a pair of four-star prospects

While Tuesday was a bit of a slow news day on the recruiting trail for the Buckeyes as they are focused on preparation for the upcoming Rose Bowl showdown against Utah, Ohio State was able to find themselves in the top group for a pair of prospects with offers from the program already under their belt.

Cook reveals top schools

One thing that seems to be a yearly theme for OSU is wide receiver coach Brian Hartline making a major splash on the recruiting trail by landing highly-pursued pass catchers seemingly each cycle. On Tuesday, Hartline and Ohio State found themselves well-positioned for another elite receiver as 2023 four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II revealed his top seven programs.

The Buckeyes will have to outlast the likes of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, and Texas A&M if they want to bring the No. 7 WR in the class to Columbus. The 6-foot-0, 170-pounder sits as No. 40 prospect nationally and is the sixth highest graded player from the state of Texas.

Cook comes from a program that may be a familiar one to Buckeye fans that follow recruiting. DeSoto High School was also home to former Ohio State playmaker Dontre Wilson who committed to the Buckeyes in the 2013 class after flipping from Oregon.

Down to seven for Rappleyea

Much like Cook, 2023 four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea of Milton Academy (MA) also narrowed things down to seven programs on Tuesday and the Buckeyes were among that group as well.

While the inclusion of Ohio State in the seven should not come as a surprise, it is worth mentioning that the Buckeyes already have a commitment from a tight end in the 2023 class as four-star tight end Ty Lockwood of Independence (TN) committed back in August over Florida State, Penn State, and South Carolina. This likely suggests that Ohio State very well could be planning on adding two tight ends in this cycle.

Rappleyea is a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder and comes in as the No. 332 overall prospect in his class. The Milton, Mass. native, who was offered by the Buckeyes earlier this month, sits as the No. 20 TE and the fifth highest graded player in his state.

