Play Like a Girl podcast: Post-Michigan therapy session

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! After a brief Thanksgiving hiatus, Megan and Meredith are back. And because they had to, they talked through Ohio State’s loss to Michigan Saturday. However, not everything was all bad, because this weekend turned out to be absolutely bananas — from a bizarre Iron Bowl finish to an unexpected Big Ten West result to a sound sendoff for Ed Orgeron at LSU.

The beauty of this time of year, too, is that there’s more than just football on, so Meredith and Megan head to the hardcourt to talk the Buckeyes’ huge matchup with No. 1 Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein