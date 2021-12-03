Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 3, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ohio State Likely Headed to Rose Bowl is Michigan Wins Big Ten Championship, Peach or Fiesta Bowl if Iowa Wins B1G Title
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Sports on TV: Michigan-Ohio State shatters 2021 viewership mark, nearly tops NFL
Bill Shea, The Athletic (paywall)
Football: Issues in Run Game ‘Embarrassing’ Against Michigan
Jacob Benge, The Lantern
Film Review: Ohio State’s offensive line problems resurfaced against a tough Michigan defense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke Among 14 Semifinalists for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud reflects on first year as OSU quarterback, believes Buckeyes ‘will only get better going forward’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Cornerback Ryan Turner
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land
Stroud Not Among Finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State Club Football Team Seeks National Championship Repeat Saturday
Ethan Lemr, The Lantern
MC&J: Conference Championship Weekend will determine who makes the College Football Playoff
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Which brand-new Ohio State lineup led the Buckeyes past Duke?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Column: Savoring the big Buckeye win over No. 1 Duke
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chris Holtmann used his one shot at Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke to prove Ohio State basketball is headed in the right direction
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball tops Cincinnati 86-50
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch
Alumni Alert: Jae’Sean Tate’s career night lifts Rockets to comeback win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Posts 90 Percent Graduation Success Rate
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State Aims to Snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s Lengthy Winning Streak
Cameron Shaffer, The Lantern
Women’s Soccer: Fischer and Rodriquez Earn All-Region Honors
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
