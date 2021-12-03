Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 3, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State Likely Headed to Rose Bowl is Michigan Wins Big Ten Championship, Peach or Fiesta Bowl if Iowa Wins B1G Title

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Sports on TV: Michigan-Ohio State shatters 2021 viewership mark, nearly tops NFL

Bill Shea, The Athletic (paywall)

Football: Issues in Run Game ‘Embarrassing’ Against Michigan

Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Speaking of embarrassing

Is new LSU head coach Brian Kelly using ... a fake southern accent? pic.twitter.com/iLy9WFBiPH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 3, 2021

Film Review: Ohio State’s offensive line problems resurfaced against a tough Michigan defense

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke Among 14 Semifinalists for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud reflects on first year as OSU quarterback, believes Buckeyes ‘will only get better going forward’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Cornerback Ryan Turner

Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land

How does he still have eligibility left?

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 2, 2021

Stroud Not Among Finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State Club Football Team Seeks National Championship Repeat Saturday

Ethan Lemr, The Lantern

MC&J: Conference Championship Weekend will determine who makes the College Football Playoff

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Which brand-new Ohio State lineup led the Buckeyes past Duke?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

This is a very good listen:

Column: Savoring the big Buckeye win over No. 1 Duke

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann used his one shot at Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke to prove Ohio State basketball is headed in the right direction

Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball tops Cincinnati 86-50

Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Alumni Alert: Jae’Sean Tate’s career night lifts Rockets to comeback win

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Posts 90 Percent Graduation Success Rate

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State Aims to Snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s Lengthy Winning Streak

Cameron Shaffer, The Lantern

Women’s Soccer: Fischer and Rodriquez Earn All-Region Honors

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

I’m not ashamed to admit that I openly wept during this song in “Annie Live!”