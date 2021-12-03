 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 3, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that's ok, that's what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State Likely Headed to Rose Bowl is Michigan Wins Big Ten Championship, Peach or Fiesta Bowl if Iowa Wins B1G Title
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Sports on TV: Michigan-Ohio State shatters 2021 viewership mark, nearly tops NFL
Bill Shea, The Athletic (paywall)

Football: Issues in Run Game ‘Embarrassing’ Against Michigan
Jacob Benge, The Lantern

Speaking of embarrassing

Film Review: Ohio State’s offensive line problems resurfaced against a tough Michigan defense
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

C.J. Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson and Denzel Burke Among 14 Semifinalists for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud reflects on first year as OSU quarterback, believes Buckeyes ‘will only get better going forward’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Cornerback Ryan Turner
Shane Bailey, Land-Grant Holy Land

How does he still have eligibility left?

Stroud Not Among Finalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State Club Football Team Seeks National Championship Repeat Saturday
Ethan Lemr, The Lantern

MC&J: Conference Championship Weekend will determine who makes the College Football Playoff
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Which brand-new Ohio State lineup led the Buckeyes past Duke?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

This is a very good listen:

Column: Savoring the big Buckeye win over No. 1 Duke
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann used his one shot at Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke to prove Ohio State basketball is headed in the right direction
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball tops Cincinnati 86-50
Staff Reports, The Columbus Dispatch

Alumni Alert: Jae’Sean Tate’s career night lifts Rockets to comeback win
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Posts 90 Percent Graduation Success Rate
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State Aims to Snap No. 8 Notre Dame’s Lengthy Winning Streak
Cameron Shaffer, The Lantern

Women’s Soccer: Fischer and Rodriquez Earn All-Region Honors
Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

I’m not ashamed to admit that I openly wept during this song in “Annie Live!”

