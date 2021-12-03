Buck Off Podcast: Recruiting experts, Ohio State’s staff, one of the wildest coaching carousel rides ever

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to give you the most accurate, informative, and definitely not at all hyperbolic Ohio State podcast discussing the past game and the crazy news happening in college football.

We begin the show by talking about the past weekend’s game against Michigan, but before we were able to talk about that, some huge recruiting news happened. We discuss the commitment of Devin Brown. Then we give our final thoughts on the Michigan matchup.

Moving forward, we get into about what the Ohio State staff needs to do, what you can expect going into next year, and when you can expect coach movement. We discuss which coaches we think should stay and go, as well as a couple of targets that can be on the market.

After that we discuss the two biggest moves in the coaching carousel in Lincoln Riley to USC and Brian Kelly to LSU. We talk about what those jobs mean and how these moves affected the landscape in college football from an administrative and football standpoint. Also, we shout out a long time thorn in the side of Brutus for his new job.

Lastly, we close out the show with a final discussion on what we want to see in the offseason from Ohio State.

