BREAKING NEWS PODCAST: Former 5-Star QB Quinn Ewers to transfer from Ohio State

Quinn Ewers intends to transfer from Ohio State. The former number one overall recruit in the 2022 class chose to forego his senior year and re-classified to the 2021 class enrolling early at Ohio State to begin participating in team activities, first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.

Christopher Renne and Jordan Williams jump on a podcast to discuss the news and what this means for the Buckeyes.

Ewers joined a loaded quarterback room with former highly rated recruits in C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, and Jack Miller already on the roster. The Southlake Carroll (Southlake, TX) product joined the Buckeyes late into fall camp and never found his footing in Columbus. Ryan Day said in September, “I think he would tell you that it’s been hard for him kind of jumping into this thing during the preseason and then being out for a little bit of a stretch.”

The Texas native Ewers was said to be getting more comfortable as of late, and even received some playing time at the end of Ohio State’s victory over Michigan State. Ewers will be looking for a place to play immediately and all indications point to Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech as possible immediate destinations for the quarterback.

Ohio State received a commitment from 2022 Quarterback Devin Brown of Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) to provide additional depth to the room. His commitment is more important now given the circumstances. Ohio State will be hit with this news, but this does not change the outlook of the 2022 season.

The Buckeyes were one of many teams that recruited Ewers and we will see where he ends up.

