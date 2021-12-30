Big Ohio State target set to commit at the Under Armour All-American Game

Wednesday marked day three of Ohio State’s Rose Bowl preparation. Back on the field in an effort to get ready for Utah, the Buckeyes are keeping busy. Not every Ohio State player will be suiting up for this last game of the season, but while that leaves some uneasiness, the exciting part for all involved is realizing this will be a look into the future, as next year’s lineup will basically be on the field on New Year’s Day.

Whether it’s position changes for guys like Cade Stover, who was seen again on Wednesday practicing in three-linebacker sets, or just the youth that is next in line at receiver, this matchup may not be the desired contest for the program and fans, but still offers a ton of insight into the 2022 campaign.

On the recruiting side of things, the staff is a little preoccupied with the upcoming game to fully devote the time to trail, but as it’s been seen this week already, top area targets in California have been able to stop by practice to see Ohio State, so certainly the recruiting efforts are still there.

Major target for OSU’s 2022 class announcing soon

If you follow Ohio State football recruiting at all, you are well aware that the 2022 class is still not completely finished, and the coaching staff is more than hopeful that they’ll hear some major booms before they close the door on this current cycle and set sights on 2023 and beyond. Sitting at 18 signed members, the Buckeyes boast the fourth-best class in the country per the 247Sports rankings, but there’s still a couple of spots up for grabs, and like most Ohio State roster spots, these are reserved for some of the best players still on the market.

On Sunday, the Buckeyes will be hoping to add number 19 to the 2022 class when Texas native, Omari Abor, announces his college decision live during the Under Armour All-American game. One of the top remaining guys on the board, Abor has long been a priority for Ohio State and rightfully so. The 6-foot-4, 240 pound edge rusher is the fourth-best player at his position and the 38th-best player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.

A bit of an up and down recruitment in terms of where the Buckeyes stand, down the stretch and heading into his commitment, Ohio State looks to be in a really solid position for the four-star target who holds nearly 30 offers from the nation’s best programs. Currently, looking at Abor’s 247Sports page, every Crystal Ball prediction is in favor of the Buckeyes winning out in the end. While not a guarantee for predicating who Abor will choose, it’s still a solid indication.

If so, the Buckeyes will land yet another elite defensive line prospect thanks to Larry Johnson, and the impact wouldn’t be overlooked either as his potential addition would have him as the third-best player in Ohio State’s, class further proving how highly touted Abor is.

Here’s to hoping for some good news soon!

Duncanville (Texas) High Top247 DE Omari Abor announcing his college commitment Sunday at the Under Armour All-American game. More here: https://t.co/T4SfFjllLI via @247sports — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 29, 2021

Quick Hits

As they do in most classes, the Buckeyes have elite level players in 2022 that have earned incredible honors for their high school careers and performances. Specifically, All-American selections are some of the highest awards a prep player can receive, and Ohio State has their fair share of guys who will be playing in the upcoming All-America contests.

On Sunday, Under Armour’s All-American game will kick off as mentioned earlier, and Ohio State has three guys in their 2022 class that will be taking the field. Signees CJ Hicks, Gabe Powers, and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. are set to play in their last high school contest. To watch these three future Buckeyes, tune into ESPN2 at 2:00 p.m. ET this coming Sunday.