Bucketheads Podcast: With Ohio State still on pause, we break down the rest of the B1G

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

This week on “Bucketheads,” Connor and Justin talk about Ohio State not quite being ready to get on the court following a milti-week COVID pause and what that means for the team heading into 2022 and the conference slate.

The boys also talk about the Big Ten and give you a rundown of the league. Finally — since OSU MBB content is thin right now — for the second episode in a row, they dive into some TV and movie talk.

