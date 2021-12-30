 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 30, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Kevin Wilson Says “Void” at Linebacker Led to Cade Stover’s Position Switch, but Future Will Be Revisited After Rose Bowl
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Thayer Munford is ‘back in my natural habitat’ at left tackle in Rose Bowl
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Linebacker Cody Simon remains among several Ohio State football defenders absent from Rose Bowl practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Stroud feels slighted going into Rose Bowl
Joe Reedy, Associated Press

I get taking transfer potential into account when setting your roster, but I don’t know that I’m comfortable with it having as big of an impact as Wilson seems to be indicating that it does.

Ohio State currently sits as a four-point favorite over Utah in the Rose Bowl
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Notes and Videos from Ohio State’s Second Open Practice of Rose Bowl Week
Dan Hope and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

“It’s a Blessing to Have an Opportunity to Just Go Play this Game”: C.J. Stroud, Thayer Munford, Offensive Players Preview Rose Bowl
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

I think I’m going to need to see this on Saturday.

Utah Offensive Player to Watch: Running Back Micah Bernard
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

He came so close to signing for Ohio State, now Utah’s Clark Phillips wants to beat the Buckeyes in Rose Bowl
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Utah’s Tavion Thomas out to show Ohio State football ‘what they missed out on’ in Rose Bowl
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

B1G Thoughts: Rutgers goes bowling, TTUN’s chances vs. UGA, bowl opt outs, more
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Women’s Basketball: Monday Night’s Home Game Against Penn State Postponed
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Set for New Year’s Eve Thriller at No. 9/7 Michigan
Ohio State Athletics

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Back in Action, Host LIU this Weekend
Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Could these mean we’re getting closer to finally get a new “Friday the 13th”?

