Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 30, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Kevin Wilson Says “Void” at Linebacker Led to Cade Stover’s Position Switch, but Future Will Be Revisited After Rose Bowl

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Thayer Munford is ‘back in my natural habitat’ at left tackle in Rose Bowl

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Linebacker Cody Simon remains among several Ohio State football defenders absent from Rose Bowl practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Stroud feels slighted going into Rose Bowl

Joe Reedy, Associated Press

I get taking transfer potential into account when setting your roster, but I don’t know that I’m comfortable with it having as big of an impact as Wilson seems to be indicating that it does.

Kevin Wilson on the Buckeyes starting four natural tackles on the O-line this season:



"In the world of the transfer portal and all that – everybody's making a big deal about the tackles playing – well first off you're trying to keep the guys engaged and playing and happy." — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 29, 2021

Ohio State currently sits as a four-point favorite over Utah in the Rose Bowl

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Notes and Videos from Ohio State’s Second Open Practice of Rose Bowl Week

Dan Hope and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

“It’s a Blessing to Have an Opportunity to Just Go Play this Game”: C.J. Stroud, Thayer Munford, Offensive Players Preview Rose Bowl

Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

I think I’m going to need to see this on Saturday.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is only 11 catches and 177 yards away from being Ohio State's single-season record-holder in both categories.



Considering he's averaging 11.3 catches and 152.8 yards in his past four games, neither are out of the question on Saturday. — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 30, 2021

Utah Offensive Player to Watch: Running Back Micah Bernard

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

He came so close to signing for Ohio State, now Utah’s Clark Phillips wants to beat the Buckeyes in Rose Bowl

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Utah’s Tavion Thomas out to show Ohio State football ‘what they missed out on’ in Rose Bowl

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

B1G Thoughts: Rutgers goes bowling, TTUN’s chances vs. UGA, bowl opt outs, more

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Women’s Basketball: Monday Night’s Home Game Against Penn State Postponed

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Set for New Year’s Eve Thriller at No. 9/7 Michigan

Ohio State Athletics

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Back in Action, Host LIU this Weekend

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

Could these mean we’re getting closer to finally get a new “Friday the 13th”?