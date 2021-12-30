Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 30, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Kevin Wilson Says “Void” at Linebacker Led to Cade Stover’s Position Switch, but Future Will Be Revisited After Rose Bowl
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Thayer Munford is ‘back in my natural habitat’ at left tackle in Rose Bowl
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Linebacker Cody Simon remains among several Ohio State football defenders absent from Rose Bowl practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s Stroud feels slighted going into Rose Bowl
Joe Reedy, Associated Press
I get taking transfer potential into account when setting your roster, but I don’t know that I’m comfortable with it having as big of an impact as Wilson seems to be indicating that it does.
Kevin Wilson on the Buckeyes starting four natural tackles on the O-line this season:— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 29, 2021
"In the world of the transfer portal and all that – everybody's making a big deal about the tackles playing – well first off you're trying to keep the guys engaged and playing and happy."
Ohio State currently sits as a four-point favorite over Utah in the Rose Bowl
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Notes and Videos from Ohio State’s Second Open Practice of Rose Bowl Week
Dan Hope and Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
“It’s a Blessing to Have an Opportunity to Just Go Play this Game”: C.J. Stroud, Thayer Munford, Offensive Players Preview Rose Bowl
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
I think I’m going to need to see this on Saturday.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is only 11 catches and 177 yards away from being Ohio State's single-season record-holder in both categories.— Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) December 30, 2021
Considering he's averaging 11.3 catches and 152.8 yards in his past four games, neither are out of the question on Saturday.
Utah Offensive Player to Watch: Running Back Micah Bernard
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
He came so close to signing for Ohio State, now Utah’s Clark Phillips wants to beat the Buckeyes in Rose Bowl
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Utah’s Tavion Thomas out to show Ohio State football ‘what they missed out on’ in Rose Bowl
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
B1G Thoughts: Rutgers goes bowling, TTUN’s chances vs. UGA, bowl opt outs, more
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Women’s Basketball: Monday Night’s Home Game Against Penn State Postponed
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Set for New Year’s Eve Thriller at No. 9/7 Michigan
Ohio State Athletics
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Back in Action, Host LIU this Weekend
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
Could these mean we’re getting closer to finally get a new “Friday the 13th”?
Breaking: The 'Friday the 13th' Case Is [Allegedly] Officially Over and Victor Miller Once Again Owns His Screenplay https://t.co/ZsCIS0CU67— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) December 30, 2021
