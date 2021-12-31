 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 31, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Gene Ross

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

C.J. Stroud unhappy with fourth-place Heisman finish, motivated for 2022
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Safety Josh Proctor ahead of schedule in return from leg injury
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Thayer Munford’s Rose Bowl redo, C.J. Stroud’s motivation and Chris Olave’s presence at Ohio State practice
- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

Playing one last game for Ohio State in the Rose Bowl is “special” for Jeremy Ruckert
- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Cornerback Clark Phillips III says flip from Ohio State to Utah was the ‘hardest’ decision of his life
- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Tough day for the “bowl games don’t matter” crowd...

CJ Stroud decision making, offensive understanding key to successful first season
- Tony Gerdeman, Buckeye Scoop

Jaxon Smith-Njigba stepping into feature role as Buckeyes’ unquestioned top receiver
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker named AFC Defensive Player Of The Month
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Is Ohio State football’s Cade Stover flipping positions for the Rose Bowl, or for good?
- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

MC&J: We close out the bowl season with the Rose Bowl, CFP, more
- Brett Ludwiczak, LGHL

On the Hardwood

Women's hoops: Ohio State set for New Year’s Eve thriller at No. 9/7 Michigan
- Ohio State Athletics

Outside the Shoe and Schott

The hockey team is taking on my hometown program: mighty Long Island University!

And Now for Something Completely Different

I love this big dump sport we call college football.

