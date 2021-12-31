Buck Off Podcast: Rose Bowl preview, CFP predictions, why we’re mad at Kevin Wilson

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to discuss Ohio State’s Rose Bowl matchup against the Utah Utes.

We begin the show by talking about why all bowl games matter and if you think there are too many that’s a you problem. Then we get into a discussion about opt-outs and why the few doofuses who have a problem with this are so far in the wrong it’s abhorrent.

After that we get into a discussion about the Buckeyes heading into their Rose Bowl match up. We discuss the offensive line after Kevin Wilson’s comments, Cade Stover being the prime example of poor recruiting practices, and what to expect from the Buckeyes heading into the Rose Bowl matchup.

After the break, we start getting into Ohio State’s opponent Utah. We discuss how everything Utah does well is exactly what has beaten Ohio State this year. Then we talk about the players to watch for the Utes and why this team matches up extremely well against the Buckeyes. We close out this conversation with our score predictions and how Ohio State will win this game.

Our final discussion gets into the College Football Playoff, we discuss the two matchups and give our prediction for who’s going to be playing in the championship game.

