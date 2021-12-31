LGHL Uncut: Holtmann addresses Ohio State’s return to action after COVID pause

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In this episode, Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann updates the media about his team’s return to the court after a three-week break due to COVID concerns within his squad.

He addresses the health of his team, how the hiatus from competition has slowed down the momentum that they had been riding pre-shutdown, and how they tried to stay sharp during the break.

As of now, the Buckeyes are scheduled to return on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. on the Big Ten Network as they travel to Lincoln, Neb. to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. OSU is planning on traveling on Saturday, Jan. 1 in time to watch the Rose Bowl from the hotel.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com