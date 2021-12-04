You’re Nuts: What will you be doing instead of watching the B1G Championship Game today?

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts.

Today’s Question: What will you be doing instead of watching the B1G Championship Game today?

Jami’s Take:

I’m still angry that my roommate — the one Michigan grad I went to war with over The Game last weekend — SLEPT THROUGH THE GAME. We’re on the West Coast and the 9 AM start time was too much for her. But she has decided to have company for tonight’s showdown, and so I will be vacating the premises for the duration of this day and sparing myself that misery.

Unfortunately, I’m no longer living in the Midwest, so I can’t partake in an old Lantern tradition that started the year of the Tattoogate bowl ban. That year, a group of us went to the championship game anyway, decked out in Ohio State gear. We set up a full tailgate, blasted the Fight Song loudly, hung banners, and reminded everyone that their teams were there by default because the NCAA had prevented our superior football team from attending on a technicality.

While this year wasn’t a technicality, I would enjoy showing up and being obnoxious, but alas, I’m not in the Midwest and need to go with Plan B.

Instead, I will be avoiding sports at all costs by visiting the Academy Museum in Los Angeles (movies, GOOD!), taking in a movie, and then joining friends for karaoke, where I will drink and sing away my woes (music, beer, GOOD!). Sports are the enemy today.

If karaoke sounds like the thing for you, here are some of my suggestions for best karaoke songs:

“It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion - This one’s for the folks out there who need to let out some emotions. Celine Dion songs exist solely to be belted drunkenly, poorly, and off-key by the plebs of society in karaoke rooms around the globe.

- This one’s for the folks out there who need to let out some emotions. Celine Dion songs exist solely to be belted drunkenly, poorly, and off-key by the plebs of society in karaoke rooms around the globe. “Mr. Jones” by Counting Crows - a left-field choice that will surprise the crowd with your range. Loses points for the fact that everyone shouts the problematic line “I wanna be Bob Dylan” at the top of their lungs, but when you’re drinking it makes sense.

- a left-field choice that will surprise the crowd with your range. Loses points for the fact that everyone shouts the problematic line “I wanna be Bob Dylan” at the top of their lungs, but when you’re drinking it makes sense. “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys - Great end-of-the-night choice. Everyone knows it, it will create a surge of passion in 90s kids everywhere, and the way it builds and then slows down is the perfect way to get all your energy out before shutting the place down.

Great end-of-the-night choice. Everyone knows it, it will create a surge of passion in 90s kids everywhere, and the way it builds and then slows down is the perfect way to get all your energy out before shutting the place down. “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton - A classic banger, great to start the night and throw up a middle finger to The Man.

A classic banger, great to start the night and throw up a middle finger to The Man. “Only the Good Die Young” by Billy Joel - I am inclined to feel any Billy Joel song is perfect for karaoke but since most people don’t fully agree with that sentiment, this seems to be the most popular among the whole crowd whenever it comes up.

- I am inclined to feel any Billy Joel song is perfect for karaoke but since most people don’t fully agree with that sentiment, this seems to be the most popular among the whole crowd whenever it comes up. “To Build A Home” from the “Bridges of Madison County” - Matt is rolling his eyes, but this is relevant I swear! Chose this specifically for the fact that Kelli O’Hara sings the word “Iowa” so beautifully in the original rendition, and as we are all pulling for Iowa tonight, I had to throw this in there in honor of the Hawkeyes.

I might lead the crowd in a rousing rendition of “We Don’t Give a Damn (For the Whole State of Michigan)” while I’m at it, but I certainly won’t be watching the game while I sing for my life, root for Iowa quietly, and pretend to have nary a care in the world.

Matt’s Take:

At this point, you couldn’t pay me to watch the Big Ten Championship Game... ok, you could pay me, but it would take a somewhat substantial amount of money for me to do so. Instead, I am planning on getting through my rather lengthy list of things that I need to watch or catch up on from television and various streaming services.

I recommend that you either follow along on my watching journey or create one of your own, because there is no reason to subject yourself to the emotional turmoil of watching That Team Up North play for the conference title.

So tonight, I will be watching something (everything) off of this list:

- “tick, tick... BOOM!” on Netflix: I have loved the score to this musical for decades, and I have been anxiously awaiting the release of the film for months, but thanks to travel for work (including covering the OSU men’s basketball team at the Fort Myers Tip Off), Halloween, and the year-end crunch at the day job, I have not yet had the opportunity to watch it. That will be remedied by weekend’s end.

- “The Masked Singer” on FOX/Hulu: Also due to the aforementioned travel and time commitments, I have fallen painfully behind on the greatest program in the history of the television medium. I am at least a month behind, so I left off when long-time Columbus resident Rob Schneider was unmasked as the Hamster. I need to catchup.

- “The Great British Baking Show” on Netflix and “Baking It” on Peacock: Full disclosure, not only do I not bake, but I also don’t eat sugar or starch, but I live and breath with baking shows. After falling in love with “The Great British Bake Off” (“The Great British Baking Show” in the United States due to a trademark owned by Pillsbury) last year, I have begun going back and watching all of the old seasons. They are a bit of a mess in terms of numbering, because of what order certain seasons were allowed to air in the states, and other seasons not currently being streamable, but I am now into what Netflix calls Collection 2, which is the third season that they have, even though it’s the fifth season (I think) that aired in the UK.

Anyway, I love it, despite the fact that I wouldn’t eat any of it.

Now, over on the NBC streaming service Peacock, last night I watched the first episode of the holiday-themed show “Baking It,” which is a spinoff of my beloved crafting competition series hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman “Making It.” In this show, Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg are the hosts and teams of two compete for a panel of opinionated grandma judges. It’s silly and sweet and I can’t wait to watch the rest.

- “General Hospital” on ABC/Hulu: Ugh, this one hurts, because unlike the other shows, I can’t go back and just pick up where I left off. It’s been about a month and a half since I have been able to catch up on my stories. When I left off in October we were still just figuring out what was going to happen now that Sonny had regained his memory after 10 months of living as Mike in Nixon Falls and what that would mean for Nina who knew all along. But, because of how their streaming rights work, you can only go back and watch shows for two weeks, so I unfortunately missed most of November sweeps, and given how soaps tend to try and speed things up during sweeps months, I’m a little afraid that I missed a lot of good stuff.

Now, the other thing I know as a lifelong soap watcher is that it doesn’t really matter, because if you watch three days, you’ll pretty much get caught up on everything.

- Downtown Celebration snow fall in Celebration, Fla: I also live in Central Florida in a cute little town that literally borders Disney World. Every year, they shut down the main street in town and snow (soap) comes out of the lampposts every evening hour on the hour. It is generally the type of thing that I prefer to avoid (also why I don’t go to Disney), but I try to make it down at least once a year. Generally, I would wait until my nephew is in town from Las Vegas, but given the traumatic football game that will be on my screen tonight, I might just saunter down there for some fresh air, overcrowded streets, and screaming children instead.

Whatever I decide to do or watch tonight at 8 p.m. ET, it certainly won’t be turning on the FOX Broadcasting Network... although I will be checking my phone regularly and hoping for a huge Hawkeye victory... oh, “Hawkeye,” I need to catch up on that show too!