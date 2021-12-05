Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State’s transfers, conference title game recaps, CFP seedings

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Ohio State wasn’t on the field this past weekend, but it was still a great Saturday of conference title games. Gene and Josh are back to break down all of the action, but first they talk about the transfers of Quinn Ewers and Craig Young. They then dive into the championship matchups, including the playoff implications of Alabama’s win over Georgia and Oklahoma State’s loss to Baylor as well as a handful of the other big games from the weekend. They finish up talking about the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Hangout in the Holy Land’s schedule may be a bit different as Ohio State is set to enter the offseason, but we will continue to follow the rest of the 2021 college football season, including the Buckeyes’ bowl game and the College Football Playoffs. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh:

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye