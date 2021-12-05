Kyle Young leads Ohio State to 76-64 win over Penn State in conference opener

“Traitor!” was the cheer that many fans in the Bryce Jordan Center chanted as former Penn State Nittany Lion and two-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team honoree Jamari Wheeler touched the ball. After transferring from Happy Valley to Columbus following last season, the OSU point guard became Public Enemy No. 1 as he returned to Penn State for the first time in a visiting uniform.

Whether or not this will go down as the “Jamari Wheeler Game™” or not, Ohio State opened conference play with a hard-fought 76-64 victory over a team that has a knack for giving the Buckeyes the business. I’ll talk about Wheeler’s game more in a minute, but he was one of nine Buckeyes that saw action on the night, and all of them scored.

After the home team took an early seven-point lead, the rest of the game belonged to the Buckeyes, but the Nits did cut the lead to just seven with 4:25 left to go in regulation before Meechie Johnson Jr. hit a cold-blooded three-pointer as the shot clock was winding down.

Despite the practically inevitable return of the #OhioStateMensBasketballExperience in the final minutes, for the most part, the OSU offense looked as crisp and free-flowing as it has all season. The defense broke down a bit as the game went on, but when they were clicking, they were flying around the floor and looked incredibly tenacious.

A Game of Runs

Ohio State scored the game’s first five points; Penn State scored the next 12. PSU’s Seth Lundy picked up nine early points on 4-of-5 shooting to give the home team an early advantage. However, coming out of the first media timeout, the Buckeyes hit back-to-back-to-back triples to retake the lead; Meechie Johnson Jr., Wheeler, Justin Ahrens all connected from distance. That 9-0 run as quick and impressive from a Buckeye team that appeared to be hitting on all cylinders after taking one on the chin early from the Nits.

In the first 10 minutes of action, OSU was 10-of-16 from the floor, including 7-of-12 from behind the arc — during that time period, six different Buckeyes connected from distance.

After the halftime break, Chris Holtmann’s squad reopened action with another scoring streak. They connected on four of their first five attempts from the floor to go on an 11-4 run, pushing the lead to 52-34 at the first media timeout. What was nice about all of OSU’s runs on the game was that they didn’t fall on the shoulders of one Buckeyes. Four players contributed to that early second half run and it included points in the point, from beyond the arc, and from the charity stripe.

There’s No Place Like Home

As mentioned above, while the BJC is no longer his home, Wheeler certainly felt very comfortable in his old arena. In the first half of action, Wheeler was the most productive Buckeye, accounting for 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

He seemed to thrive on the vitriol being spewed in his general directions by the PSU fans. After his first basket of the game, as he was running back down the floor, he turned to the crowd and yelled something apparently at no one in particular.

Wheeler has always been a guy who has played with a fire in his game, but that was especially evident on Sunday night in State College.

Jamari Wheeler gets his first basket AGAINST Penn State and then turns towards the crowd and gives them a piece of his mind.

Just 3:31 into the second period, Wheeler dropped in a nice little layup giving him nine points on the game. That tied his season/Ohio State career high and Wheeler finished his return trip to Penn State with 9 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals.

Don’t Let E.J. Beat Us

Early on, the game-plan for the Nits was to focus on E.J. Liddell and making someone else wearing scarlet beat them. They would often throw two or three defenders down to the block every time the Wooden Award candidate got the ball down low. Fortunately for OSU, Liddell was able to find open teammates pretty regularly, leading to lots of open looks.

His teammates delivered in the first half as Liddell was a quiet 2-of-6 (33%) from the floor, but the rest of the was 13-of-21 (62%).

Six #Buckeyes scored tonight before E.J. Liddell, who hit a pair of free throws with 7 minutes to go in the half.



And Ohio State hasn't missed him much. Buckeyes up 33-23 with 3:36 until the break. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) December 6, 2021

In addition to what the esteemed Mr. Jardy referenced, Liddell didn’t connect on his first field goal until a layup with 1:18 left in the first period. He followed it up with a pretty put back as time expired before halftime to get to his six first half points.

After picking up another four points in the second half, Liddell went to the bench with about 5:30 left after picking up his fourth foul on the day. That is when PSU closed the gap to just six. After a media timeout with 2:39 remaining in regulation, and even though he didn’t take the shot on his first offensive possession, it was obvious that the Nits were concerned about him as Ahrens was left fairly wide open to drain his third three-pointer of the night.

Depth Kills

In the first 20 minutes of action, Ohio State’s starters were outscored by the first-five Nits by a score of 28-25. But — and it’s a big “but” — the buckeye bench held an impressive 16-2 advantage in the scoring department. That was fueled by Kyle Young’s team-high eight in the first half, but Johnson Jr. and Cedric Russell combined for the other eight.

As the game progressed, Young continued to impose his will. The fifth-year senior hit his first four shots from the floor (all from behind the arc) and his first two attempts from the free-throw line.

Ohio State ended with a 29-5 discrepancy in terms of bench scoring. Young’s 16 obviously led the way, but Johnson finished with 8, Russell with 3, and Joey Brunk with 2.