I-70 Football Podcast: Michigan dominates Iowa en route to a CFP appearance

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Michigan continues to win in dominating fashion. After getting the monkey off their back against their rival Ohio State, the Wolverines destroy Iowa 42-3. After an early 14-3 lead that lasted until halftime Josh Gattis and his offense started rolling in the second half and left no questions unanswered on the final Saturday of the regular season. Many of us expected Michigan to win but not so sure we expected this type of performance as Iowa offense couldn’t move the ball and the defense allowed multiple big plays. After a tough 2020, Michigan has won the Big Ten and plays No. 3 Georgia in the playoff semi-finals with a spot in the national championship on the line.

Aside from the playoff discussion, college football hasn’t slowed down. With championship games, coaching carousel, transfers and bowl game announcements there is breaking news every hour. In this episode the boys also discuss what bowl games the nine eligible teams landed in and what to coaching changes caught their interest.

In their weekly pit stops Jordan discusses Kent State’s special season and them landing in the Famous Idaho Potato bow game. Dante celebrates Alabama’s win over Georgia after telling Jordan all season that Bama would win this game.

