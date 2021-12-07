Ohio State offers 2024 WR, eyes potential safety commit

Ohio State’s football team has had some unwanted free time as of late, but the coaching staff is making good use of their open schedule. While the team remains focused on finishing the season off strong with a Rose Bowl appearance against Utah on the horizon, the coaching staff is also spending time building on the future. In case you missed Ohio State making the recruiting headlines Monday, don’t worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

Ohio State offers 2024 WR

The early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class is quickly approaching, and with Ohio State’s class nearly wrapped up, the coaching staff is making a stronger effort on recruiting next year’s class and beyond.

Speaking of the beyond, on Monday the Ohio State coaching staff offered one of the quicker-rising prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Pennsylvania wide receiver Tyseer Denmark took to Twitter Monday to showoff his new Ohio State offer.

While Denmark has not yet received a star-ranking from 247Sports, as is the case with all 2024 recruits, his offer list is quickly growing with some on the nation’s top schools showing interest. Ohio State will be competing with the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and many others will likely join later.

Penn State looks to be the favorite, as he has been able to take multiple unofficial visits to the hometown school. However, there is still plenty of time left in Denmark’s recruitment, and Ohio State will look to get him on campus multiple times in the coming years.

Ohio State hoping for fireworks

Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class is almost completely wrapped up, but there are a few remaining prospects the Buckeyes would like to add. The team will learn later this week if one of them will be joining them in the future.

Four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa will be announcing his collegiate school of choice later on Wednesday, and will be deciding between Ohio State, Iowa and Notre Dame. He will be announcing his decision on CBSSports HQ at 5:00 p.m.

Nwankpa recently spoke with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports about his recruitment and his thoughts on his final schools. When speaking about Ohio State, he had the following to say:

“Definitely my relationships with the coaches and the commits and players on the team,” he said. “I’ve developed really good relationships with them and got really close with them and I like how they’ve been a powerhouse at the DB position over the course of time and how the defense got better this whole year.”

Nwankpa has made multiple visits to Ohio State and the Buckeyes coaching staff made their final pitch to him last week. While Iowa will get the final word with Nwakpa, the visit with Ohio State seemed to go as well as possible.

With the recent coaching change at Notre Dame, it initially looked like one of the final three contenders has dropped out of the running early, however Nwankpa told Wiltfong that the promoting of Marcus Freeman kept them alive. However, it still seems like this one is between Ohio State and Iowa.

Nwankpa has long been associated with Ohio State and at one point seemed like a guarantee. However, both Iowa and Notre Dame made strong pushes this season and Iowa, especially as of late, has made a strong impression. The Hawkeyes have more 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions when compared to Ohio State, but it is by the smallest margins.

Nwankpa is the No. 5 safety in the country and is the No. 42 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 recruit from Iowa.

Quick Hits

Recent LSU transfer and former Ohio State five-star CB target, Elias Ricks, will reportedly soon be visiting with Ohio State. Ohio State was once viewed as a favorite for Ricks’ commitment before he ultimately chose LSU.

Elias Rick on #FightOn visit this weekend and will see #Buckeyes next weekend. Good reports early from LA visit. — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 6, 2021