Play Like a Girl Podcast: Reliving a championship weekend without Ohio State

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! It was weird to not have Ohio State football on this weekend, but perhaps that’s a sign of how fortunate we’ve been as fans. Four-straight conference titles is a pretty big deal!

Given the lack of Buckeye football, though, Megan and Meredith recap the Big Ten Championship game, and talk the College Football Playoff field that resulted from a largely-as-expected championship Saturday (well, except for what happened in Atlanta…)

But the season is not over. The Playoff field is one of the more intriguing ones after a bananas season, and the offseason drama — including yet more coaching changes — is already screaming at a fever pitch.

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein