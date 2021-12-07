Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 7, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
C.J. Stroud named Heisman Trophy finalist, earns trip to New York
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Remember they doubted you at the beginning, you proved em wrong!! https://t.co/TEpCsmdZux— TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 6, 2021
Ohio State opens as 7-point favorites over Utah in the Rose Bowl
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
What I’m hearing on Ohio State’s offseason as the Buckeyes prepare for the Rose Bowl
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Will Ohio State football players opt out of Rose Bowl? Ryan Day: ‘Right now we’re counting on everyone to play’
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Good evening.— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 7, 2021
We’d like to re-introduce everyone to one of our oldest friends, @OhioStateFB.
They’ve been to Pasadena a bunch of times and are really good at football. https://t.co/T3q2UjoYin
Ryan Day says Ohio State football’s focus is on Rose Bowl and recruiting, not possible coaching staff changes
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Three Buckeyes named to 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Film Study: A first look at Utah, Ohio State’s Rose Bowl opponent
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
B1G Thoughts: Michigan defeats Iowa, will play Georgia in the playoffs
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball jumps back into AP Poll at No. 21
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
I get the timing from my mom for sure ❤️ @michelleliddel4 https://t.co/gQz0XstKcE— E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) December 6, 2021
Chris Holtmann updates Justice Sueing, status of Buckeyes on radio show
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
lol, doesn’t help Ohio State’s “Quality Loss” quotient
0-7 Texas Southern beat 20th-ranked Florida, 69-54. Since 1980, the previous worst record by any team that defeated an AP-ranked opponent was 0-3 (Louisville over Maryland on Dec. 13, 1980). pic.twitter.com/CxrA72b3oN— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2021
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Women’s volleyball advances to Sweet Sixteen
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Softball: Hackenbracht’s Childhood Battle with Cancer Couldn’t Stop Current Success
Michaela Belkin, The Lantern
Field Hockey: Goldean Reflects on her Buckeye Career
Kole Emplit, The Lantern
And Now for Something Completely Different
I have no idea what’s going on, but this is still very cool looking.
