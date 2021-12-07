 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 7, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that's ok, that's what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

C.J. Stroud named Heisman Trophy finalist, earns trip to New York
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State opens as 7-point favorites over Utah in the Rose Bowl
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What I’m hearing on Ohio State’s offseason as the Buckeyes prepare for the Rose Bowl
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Will Ohio State football players opt out of Rose Bowl? Ryan Day: ‘Right now we’re counting on everyone to play’
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ryan Day says Ohio State football’s focus is on Rose Bowl and recruiting, not possible coaching staff changes
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Three Buckeyes named to 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Film Study: A first look at Utah, Ohio State’s Rose Bowl opponent
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G Thoughts: Michigan defeats Iowa, will play Georgia in the playoffs
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps back into AP Poll at No. 21
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann updates Justice Sueing, status of Buckeyes on radio show
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

lol, doesn’t help Ohio State’s “Quality Loss” quotient

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Women’s volleyball advances to Sweet Sixteen
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Softball: Hackenbracht’s Childhood Battle with Cancer Couldn’t Stop Current Success
Michaela Belkin, The Lantern

Field Hockey: Goldean Reflects on her Buckeye Career
Kole Emplit, The Lantern

And Now for Something Completely Different

I have no idea what’s going on, but this is still very cool looking.

