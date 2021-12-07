Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 7, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

C.J. Stroud named Heisman Trophy finalist, earns trip to New York

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Remember they doubted you at the beginning, you proved em wrong!! https://t.co/TEpCsmdZux — TreVeyon Henderson (@TreVeyonH4) December 6, 2021

Ohio State opens as 7-point favorites over Utah in the Rose Bowl

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What I’m hearing on Ohio State’s offseason as the Buckeyes prepare for the Rose Bowl

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Will Ohio State football players opt out of Rose Bowl? Ryan Day: ‘Right now we’re counting on everyone to play’

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Good evening.



We’d like to re-introduce everyone to one of our oldest friends, @OhioStateFB.



They’ve been to Pasadena a bunch of times and are really good at football. https://t.co/T3q2UjoYin — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 7, 2021

Ryan Day says Ohio State football’s focus is on Rose Bowl and recruiting, not possible coaching staff changes

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Three Buckeyes named to 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Film Study: A first look at Utah, Ohio State’s Rose Bowl opponent

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

B1G Thoughts: Michigan defeats Iowa, will play Georgia in the playoffs

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps back into AP Poll at No. 21

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

I get the timing from my mom for sure ❤️ @michelleliddel4 https://t.co/gQz0XstKcE — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) December 6, 2021

Chris Holtmann updates Justice Sueing, status of Buckeyes on radio show

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

lol, doesn’t help Ohio State’s “Quality Loss” quotient

0-7 Texas Southern beat 20th-ranked Florida, 69-54. Since 1980, the previous worst record by any team that defeated an AP-ranked opponent was 0-3 (Louisville over Maryland on Dec. 13, 1980). pic.twitter.com/CxrA72b3oN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 7, 2021

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Women’s volleyball advances to Sweet Sixteen

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Softball: Hackenbracht’s Childhood Battle with Cancer Couldn’t Stop Current Success

Michaela Belkin, The Lantern

Field Hockey: Goldean Reflects on her Buckeye Career

Kole Emplit, The Lantern

And Now for Something Completely Different

