Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Jim Knowles is the first big move for Ohio State’s staff

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In a more “offseason”-style episode of the podcast, Gene and Josh discuss the latest in transfer portal news for Ohio State, including names like Elias Ricks and Austin Stogner. They then receive some breaking news while recording, as the Buckeyes hired Jim Knowles as their new defensive coordinator. The guys break down what the means for Ohio State and its staff, also discussing the latest flurry of moves around the college football coaching carousel from Brent Venables to Mario Cristobal and a few others in between.

Hangout in the Holy Land’s schedule may be a bit different as Ohio State is set to enter the offseason, but we will continue to follow the rest of the 2021 college football season, including the Buckeyes’ bowl game and the College Football Playoffs. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

