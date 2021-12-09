LGHL Uncut Podcast: Press conference following Ohio State’s 85-74 win over Towson

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

In addition to Thursday’s weekly Bucketheads episode, we also have the full post-game press conference following Ohio State’s 85-74 victory over the Towson Tigers in the Schottenstein Center. We heard from Chris Holtmann, Kyle Young (18 points), and Zed Key (13 points) for about 25 minutes following the Buckeyes’ late-night win.

Holtmann talked about the maturation of Malaki Branham as well as the adjustments Young made from the first half to the second half. Young talked about how he has worked on expanding his game, and Key talked about how important Justin Ahrens is to the team.

