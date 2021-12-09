Bucketheads Podcast: The Buckeyes are starting to piece it together

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

Fresh off Ohio State’s 76-64 victory over Penn State on Sunday night, Connor and Justin discuss how the Buckeyes are beginning to form an identity on offense without a de-facto second scorer. They also preview Towson very briefly and talk about how Wisconsin — OSU’s opponent on Saturday — has exceeded expectations thus far.

They also pay their respects to St. John’s, who they have definitively decided are a bad basketball team after getting throttled by Kansas this past weekend.

The guys wrap it up by giving the “seasonal” CBB fans a rapid fire recap of each Big Ten team thus far. Justin explains that Minnesota is bad despite their 7-0 record, while Connor stumps for 5-4 Nebraska.

