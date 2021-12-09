Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 9, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
What Sonny Styles’ reclassification means for the 2022 Ohio State football team
- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
What C.J. Stroud said to Chis Olave, Garrett Wilson about Rose Bowl opt-out decisions
- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud ‘super excited’ for homecoming in the Rose Bowl
- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Former Ohio State running back Keith Byars was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last night at the National Football Foundation Annual Awards dinner in Las Vegas. https://t.co/NkB8j9Rqvd— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 8, 2021
Ohio State still feeling the impact but learning from loss to Michigan
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Will Jim Knowles Be A Game-Changer For Ohio State’s Defense?
- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop
What ‘mad scientist’ Jim Knowles brings to Ohio State’s defense ($$)
- Bill Landis, The Athletic
The Alliance is stupid, but if it fixes scheduling I am in.
Pac-12 commish George Kliavkoff calls scheduling college football games 12 years in advance "insane." He hopes the Alliance members can create an inter-conference challenge format where dates get saved and non-conference games get scheduled the preceding January.— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 9, 2021
PLEASE DO THIS
2022 Safety Xavier Nwankpa Commits To Iowa Over Ohio State, Notre Dame
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
On the Hardwood
No. 21 Ohio State tames the Towson Tigers 85-74
- Connor Lemons, LGHL
Photos: Buckeyes pull away from Towson in second half
- Zack Carpenter, Lettermen Row
Win. Sing. Repeat.
This is the part where we sing! pic.twitter.com/QdeEDMoec3— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 9, 2021
Watch Zed Key, Kyle Young after Ohio State’s win against Towson
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
“Our energy picked up in the second half”: Chris Holtmann recaps win over Towson
- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
Women’s Hoops: No. 20 Buckeyes take care of business at home in rout of Mount St. Mary’s, 94-50
- Patrick Engels, The Lantern
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes boast top-2 doubles teams in latest ITA rankings
- Ohio State Athletics
Golf: Moldovan’s innate traits make him a natural leader
- Danny Fogarty, The Lantern
Men’s Swim and Dive: Former OSU coaches honored as greatest of the century
- Ohio State Athletics
Field Hockey: Goldean reflects on her Buckeye career
- Kole Emplit, The Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State travels to Louisville for NCAA Regionals
- Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
~ eyeball emoji ~
BREAKING: Ohio sports betting bill passes House 72-12, not long after Senate passes identical bill. Legislation now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine, who is expected to sign shortly. Bill includes online; retail betting at casinos, stadiums & bars. Betting set to begin sometime in 2022.— Ryan Butler (@ButlerBets) December 8, 2021
