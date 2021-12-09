Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 9, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

What Sonny Styles’ reclassification means for the 2022 Ohio State football team

- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

What C.J. Stroud said to Chis Olave, Garrett Wilson about Rose Bowl opt-out decisions

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud ‘super excited’ for homecoming in the Rose Bowl

- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Former Ohio State running back Keith Byars was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame last night at the National Football Foundation Annual Awards dinner in Las Vegas. https://t.co/NkB8j9Rqvd — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 8, 2021

Ohio State still feeling the impact but learning from loss to Michigan

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Will Jim Knowles Be A Game-Changer For Ohio State’s Defense?

- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop

What ‘mad scientist’ Jim Knowles brings to Ohio State’s defense ($$)

- Bill Landis, The Athletic

The Alliance is stupid, but if it fixes scheduling I am in.

Pac-12 commish George Kliavkoff calls scheduling college football games 12 years in advance "insane." He hopes the Alliance members can create an inter-conference challenge format where dates get saved and non-conference games get scheduled the preceding January.



PLEASE DO THIS — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 9, 2021

2022 Safety Xavier Nwankpa Commits To Iowa Over Ohio State, Notre Dame

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

On the Hardwood

No. 21 Ohio State tames the Towson Tigers 85-74

- Connor Lemons, LGHL

Photos: Buckeyes pull away from Towson in second half

- Zack Carpenter, Lettermen Row

Win. Sing. Repeat.

This is the part where we sing! pic.twitter.com/QdeEDMoec3 — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 9, 2021

Watch Zed Key, Kyle Young after Ohio State’s win against Towson

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

“Our energy picked up in the second half”: Chris Holtmann recaps win over Towson

- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Hoops: No. 20 Buckeyes take care of business at home in rout of Mount St. Mary’s, 94-50

- Patrick Engels, The Lantern

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes boast top-2 doubles teams in latest ITA rankings

- Ohio State Athletics

Golf: Moldovan’s innate traits make him a natural leader

- Danny Fogarty, The Lantern

Men’s Swim and Dive: Former OSU coaches honored as greatest of the century

- Ohio State Athletics

Field Hockey: Goldean reflects on her Buckeye career

- Kole Emplit, The Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State travels to Louisville for NCAA Regionals

- Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

~ eyeball emoji ~