In Conversation Podcast: Inside scoop on Utah’s strengths, weaknesses with Block U

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini is in conversation with AJ Woods, the co-managing editor of SB Nation’s Utah site, Block U. They spoke on Friday morning, just before AJ began his trek west to Pasadena in time for this afternoon’s Rose Bowl matchup between the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 11 Utah Utes.

In the conversation, they discussed the Utes’ reputation as a physical team led by their lines on both sides of the ball, what makes their offense tick, what issues the Buckeyes might be able to exploit, and the last legacy of Urban Meyer at Utah.

