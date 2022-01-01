 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live Updates: Best Rose Bowl tweets from Ohio State fans

For all of the knuckleheads in Buckeye Nation, we’ve got some pretty smart and entertaining fans as well.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl Game-Ohio State vs Washington Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State fanbase takes a lot of richly deserved criticism because there are some very loud and obnoxious malcontents that give the majority of us a bad name. So for today’s 108th Rose Bowl game, we are going to be keeping a running list of the best, funniest, and most insightful tweets from Buckeye fans.

We will also throw in some of the best tweets from Ohio State and national media, but we’ll try to stick primarily to the great work created by the fans. So, if you have something worth sharing about today’s festivities, @ us on Twitter @Landgrant33.

You can also let us know what your favorites are in the comments below.

(last updated at 7:36 p.m. ET)

Pre-Game

We asked if the availability report impacted anyone’s thoughts on the outcome of the game, and we unsurprisingly got a range of opinions:

An LGHL pre-game tradition, we asked for your score predictions:

Most of the responses were not exactly optimistic:

However, we did see some folks siding with the Buckeyes:

But we did see some get a more than a little creative:

In my entire life, LaVar Burton has never let me down... until now.

First Quarter

After the Buckeye defense forced a three-and-out on Utah’s first series, some folks started noticing that Ohio State’s best linebackers are both converted offensive players:

After two absolutely abysmal offensive drives, most of the fandom has already resigned themselves to a horrific outcome:

After Utah scored its second touchdown on a wheel route to running back Micah Bernard with Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in coverage, OSU fans were having painful flashbacks.

We recommended turning the channel to something else, because this was getting painful:

And our followers had some great suggestions:

Second Quarter

The Buckeyes finally get on the board with a touchdown from C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr.

And the fans responded accoridngly:

The Buckeyes cut the deficit to seven on another great connection from Stroud to Smith-Njigba:

But on the ensuing kickoff, Utah returned the kick for a touchdown, so Ohio State was back down 14.

And then, almost like clockwork, the Buckeyes scored on the very next throw that Stroud made.

And it started giving fans some hope... whether they wanted it or not:

And then Utah QB Cameron Rising went for 62 yard on a 4th-and-1 because Ohio State’s defense is absolutely horrific:

And of course, Smith-Njigba is on his way into the end zone to make the score 35-28, but former Buckeye commit Clark Phillips III punched the ball out and it resulted in a turnover and a touchback for Utah.

Ohio State had an incredible first half... offensively. Defensively, it was offensive (see what I did there?).

Halftime

Third Quarter

I’m exhausted, and I’m just tweeting and blogging, but the third quarter went Stroud INT in the end zone, Utah drops the snap on a punt, and then Marvin Harrison Jr. got his second touchdown of the game:

