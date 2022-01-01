Live Updates: Best Rose Bowl tweets from Ohio State fans

The Ohio State fanbase takes a lot of richly deserved criticism because there are some very loud and obnoxious malcontents that give the majority of us a bad name. So for today’s 108th Rose Bowl game, we are going to be keeping a running list of the best, funniest, and most insightful tweets from Buckeye fans.

(last updated at 7:36 p.m. ET)

Pre-Game

Ohio State's Sevyn Banks and Cody Simon are among the 19 players unavailable for Saturday's Rose Bowl: https://t.co/xWiPUP9lwI — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) January 1, 2022

We asked if the availability report impacted anyone’s thoughts on the outcome of the game, and we unsurprisingly got a range of opinions:

Not really, kind of expected what we’ve seen all year - an OL and defense that struggles vs physical play and a passing game that came still put up points. None of the unavailable players really changes that. — James Brown (@JamesRBrown_3) January 1, 2022

Probably not winning but still fun to watch youngsters get their shot — MIKEPERRY (@BuckeyeJrisgr88) January 1, 2022

An LGHL pre-game tradition, we asked for your score predictions:

Alright since Rutgers, TTUN, the Nits, and Iowa have let down the rest of the conference, it’s up to Ohio State to keep the B1G above .500 in bowl season.



I think they come out with a chip on their shoulders and win 38-31. What do you got for the score? pic.twitter.com/ypdJZWxzMj — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 1, 2022

Most of the responses were not exactly optimistic:

45-24 Utah.



I have zero reason to trust the front 7 for OSU.



Hope I’m wrong on that but there is probably going to be a lot of soul-searching this off-season. — Adam Porter (@heylookaturtle) January 1, 2022

However, we did see some folks siding with the Buckeyes:

42-28 Buckeyes … loss to TTUN tearing at their guts. — Nutsforthe❌Buckeyes ️ ☝ ️‼️ (@nutsforthem) January 1, 2022

But we did see some get a more than a little creative:

7.6-3.4 osu… scoreboard operator takes a page out of the captain from the titanics book and chaos ensues. Utah fans will claim they should have won 34-21 but the drunk operator disagrees and osu comes away with a stunning 3.8 point win — Nah-maste (@vcmusictheory) January 1, 2022

In my entire life, LaVar Burton has never let me down... until now.

WHY CAN'T RYAN DAY WIN A COIN TOSS??? https://t.co/2kpbq5S2pN — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 1, 2022

First Quarter

After the Buckeye defense forced a three-and-out on Utah’s first series, some folks started noticing that Ohio State’s best linebackers are both converted offensive players:

Looks like stover should have done defense all year — learn computer stuff ❌‼ (@realbly1) January 1, 2022

After two absolutely abysmal offensive drives, most of the fandom has already resigned themselves to a horrific outcome:

Yeah this has all the makings of a disaster — Ash Zawerton (@AshZawerton) January 1, 2022

We just aren’t really good this year lol and none of the guys care about winning the rose bowl — kevin mcCallister (@doml93) January 1, 2022

After Utah scored its second touchdown on a wheel route to running back Micah Bernard with Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in coverage, OSU fans were having painful flashbacks.

That was Tuf Borland on Devonta Smith all over again — Zac Collins (@collinszac10) January 1, 2022

We recommended turning the channel to something else, because this was getting painful:

What else is on? A Law & Order marathon or something? Property Brothers, maybe? — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 1, 2022

And our followers had some great suggestions:

The Office marathon on Comedy Central — Greg Borchers (@GregBorchers) January 1, 2022

Winter classic is on at 7. — ブランドンくん (@BushidoGBP) January 1, 2022

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is ALWAYS on. — Chris Elton (@celton1) January 1, 2022

Infinity War is on TNT — Dylan (@DT23) January 1, 2022

Second Quarter

The Buckeyes finally get on the board with a touchdown from C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr.

I know a lot of y'all aren't high on Stroud, and I agree he's not Justin Fields, but you can't see the two big throws on this drive and not think he's got at least a little something special. pic.twitter.com/C3MwqR5VYr — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 1, 2022

And the fans responded accoridngly:

Holy Buckeye Jr… — Buck ❌ichigan (@BuckMichigan) January 1, 2022

Can't struggle in the red zone if you're never in the red zone. pic.twitter.com/vJl75ye4gC — Steven Hoying (@StevenHoying) January 1, 2022

The Buckeyes cut the deficit to seven on another great connection from Stroud to Smith-Njigba:

I am very, very glad that we will have this combination back next year, because they are already very, very special. pic.twitter.com/EDdVKUluHj — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 1, 2022

But on the ensuing kickoff, Utah returned the kick for a touchdown, so Ohio State was back down 14.

Never understand why we don’t kick the ball out of the end zone. — Jeff ❌iller (@millerjj660) January 1, 2022

And then, almost like clockwork, the Buckeyes scored on the very next throw that Stroud made.

And it started giving fans some hope... whether they wanted it or not:

Ryan Day is killing me making me watch this defense constantly. — Dan Bird (@DanBirdd) January 1, 2022

And then Utah QB Cameron Rising went for 62 yard on a 4th-and-1 because Ohio State’s defense is absolutely horrific:

I want to vomit — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 1, 2022

lmaooooooooooooooooooooooooooo haahahaha — Brian (@B_Smith285) January 1, 2022

2 1/2 more quarters of this terrible season — . (@MoKanzar) January 1, 2022

And of course, Smith-Njigba is on his way into the end zone to make the score 35-28, but former Buckeye commit Clark Phillips III punched the ball out and it resulted in a turnover and a touchback for Utah.

I just vomited https://t.co/OU6KxdnZCW — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 1, 2022

It’s like a car wreck u can’t look away — Dakoda Chattin  (@D_Chattin7) January 1, 2022

You and every Buckeye fan in the planet. — Jason Kamler (@JKamler) January 1, 2022

Ohio State had an incredible first half... offensively. Defensively, it was offensive (see what I did there?).

This is a horrible football game.... but also a painfully and bizarrely entertaining one. I am so conflicted. pic.twitter.com/avs6Krtdex — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 1, 2022

Halftime

Ok, hit me with a gif that describes what your feeling about the second half. Here’s mine… pic.twitter.com/LOoTv1Ptf1 — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 2, 2022

Third Quarter

I’m exhausted, and I’m just tweeting and blogging, but the third quarter went Stroud INT in the end zone, Utah drops the snap on a punt, and then Marvin Harrison Jr. got his second touchdown of the game:

I wonder where this Marvin Harrison Jr. kid learned how to run such incredible routes at such a young age... pic.twitter.com/Y9cXNoLRWb — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) January 2, 2022

Most definitely Reggie Wayne..... — Jayson Davis (@JayDed_View1990) January 2, 2022