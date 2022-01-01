Instant Recap Podcast: Record setting performances lead Buckeyes to a Rose Bowl victory

After some first half struggles Ohio State’s offense exploded behind two record setting performances to beat Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes closeout their season with a solid defensive half and a lot of confidence in the young r

In this episode of the Land Grant Holy-Land’s instant recap podcast, Chris Renne is joined by Josh Dooley to have a conversation about C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the remaining question marks on defense heading into the offseason.

They discuss what went wrong for the Buckeyes in the first quarter and how helpless it felt watching Ohio State’s defense in the first half. Then they discuss giving credit where it’s due with the second half effort from the defense.

Chris and Josh then discuss the record breaking performance from C.J. Stroud and the growth he has had over the season. This leads to a conversation about how confident Ohio State fans should be heading into next season. They also discuss the incredible performance of Smith-Njigba and discuss if it is the greatest individual performance by an Ohio State player in history.

After the break, they discuss the special teams issues on kick off coverage and give their final thoughts on the game.

What’s next for the Buckeyes? The guys discuss to close out the show heading into the offseason.

Thank you listeners for the continued supported us this season, and even though you can find all the podcasters who have been on this show elsewhere, we appreciate you all listening to us immediately after the game.

