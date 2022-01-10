Ohio State adds four-star defensive lineman from California

Some more finishing touches were put on the 2022 recruiting class this weekend as one blue-chip prospect announced his commitment to Ohio State during the All-American Bowl on NBC. Plus, another longtime Buckeye target revealed his collegiate destination, and it was an announcement that was not as favorable for the Scarlet and Gray.

Kanu picks Ohio State

The Buckeyes got what could be their final BOOM for the 2022 recruiting class on Saturday, as four-star defensive lineman Hero Kanu of Santa Margarita Catholic (CA) — originally from Germany — picked Ohio State over Georgia, Notre Dame, and USC.

The 6-foot-5, 293-pounder announced his pledge during the second half of the All-American Bowl, in which the West team took down the East. Despite revealing the news this weekend, Kanu signed with the Buckeyes during the early signing period, and was announced as an addition to the program immediately following his commitment.

The California talent is currently graded as the No. 105 prospect in the entire class, and the 18th-highest graded defensive lineman. Kanu is set to join an already impressive haul for Larry Johnson that includes four-star defensive end Omari Abor, four-star defensive lineman Caden Curry, and four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson.

247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins compared his game to former Ohio State defensive lineman and current Pittsburgh Steelers standout Cameron Heyward, and had some thoughts on what Kanu can bring to the table for the Buckeyes.

A big interior lineman with plus quickness and athleticism. He’s naturally strong, shows a great get-off and has a rare combination of size, power and twitch with the kind of motor you love to see in an interior lineman. Has only played two years of football and is still learning the sport but has a soccer background that has helped him with his overall quickness and coordination. Plays with a motor and is able to run down plays form behind as well as make plays down the field. Can take on a double team and still get a push and shows some natural pass rush skill that should really develop with more game reps and experience.

Greene goes Georgia

After a long recruitment that saw Ohio State in the mix until the very end, four-star interior offensive lineman Earnest Greene of St. John Bosco (CA) put things to bed on Saturday when he announced his pledge to Georgia over the Buckeyes, Alabama, and Texas.

With the hope of putting together an impressive offensive line haul in the 2022 class, it came as no surprise as to how much effort Ohio State put on Greene. At one point in his recruitment, the Buckeyes were looked at as the leader among the pack for the Bellflower native. Ultimately, that momentum felt like it was slowly slipping away as the early signing period slowly approached, and sure enough, that was indeed the case as the Bulldogs became the beneficiary of the decision from the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder.

Greene will head to Athens as a consensus Top 50 prospect and just outside of range for five-star status. He will also come in as the second-best interior offensive lineman that the entire class had to offer, and the third highest graded prospect from the state of California.

Quick Hits