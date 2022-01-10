I-70 Football Podcast: Coaching changes, NFL rumors, CFP title game

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

First things first, we have a national championship game tonight! Unfortunately, it doesn’t include any Big Ten teams but it’s still important, so we take a detour and get into a game preview. After losing in dominate fashion what makes Georgia think they can fair better against the Alabama Crimson Tide? Is there any truth to the narrative that the Bulldogs didn’t get up for the first game because they knew they would play them in the playoffs or is that just an excuse? Dante and Jordan give their thoughts on the game and pick winners

Back in Big Ten country the guys get into a debate over coaching success and if Ohio State should have fired their offensive line coach. Is it acceptable to not have a first round pick in six years? Who takes the blame? is the coach bad or are NFL teams just not good at drafting? In other news Jim Harbaugh is flirting with the NFL, Jordan expected it and Dante is surprised. Will Jim Harbaugh make the jump or is this just a ploy to get more money out of Michigan?

In their weekly pit stops Jordan laughs at Michigan fans who think Buckeye fans fear Harbaugh and are hoping he leaves, despite his 1-5 record in The Game. Dante makes the case for T.J. Watt as Defensive Player of the Year and maybe the best Watt brother.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216