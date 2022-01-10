Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 10, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline promoted to passing game coordinator
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb to go to grad school at Ohio State, return to Buckeyes for fifth season
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Defensive Athlete Sonny Styles
- Shane Bailey, LGHL
This Terry McLaurin fella is pretty good. Imagine he had a quarterback!
January 9, 2022
Cardale Jones to head NIL fund for Ohio State athletes
- Matt Howe, Bucknuts
Five Things: Data points behind Ohio State’s 2021 football season
- Chris Lauderback, Eleven Warriors
Film Review: What type of player is Ohio State getting in transfer safety Tanner McCalister?
- Chris Renne, LGHL
Ohio State had no shortage of representation at the All-American Bowl
Ohio State’s All-Americans pose for a photo after the game. pic.twitter.com/p8R4H9avfC— Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) January 8, 2022
Ohio State bolsters DL by landing 4-star prospect Hero Kanu ($$)
- Bill Landis, The Athletic
Ohio State pulls from 12 state for class of 2022
- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
On the Hardwood
Liddell’s career day propels Ohio State to 95-87 victory over Northwestern
- Connor Lemons, LGHL
Ohio State offense springs to life in highest-scoring performance of the season
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann is the biggest Ohio State hoops fan.
Coaching in 2022 #Team123 | @ChrisHoltmann pic.twitter.com/82WoQHH9pv— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) January 10, 2022
Watch Ohio State acting coach Jake Diebler after filling in for Chris Holtmann
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Basketball: Strong defense keys Ohio State over Northwestern, 74-61
- Jack Emerson, The Lantern
Outside the Shoe and Schott
No. 17 Ohio State mens hockey ties Wisconsin, wins in shootout
Highlighting today's game at UW— Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) January 10, 2022
Preston goal
Merkulov goal & assist
Thiesing two assists
✖️ Career-high 38 saves for Dobeš (+ 3 in the shootout)
Wise & Cooley shootout goals#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/R2bXzQq2Vt
Ohio State wrestling begins Big Ten slate at Michigan State
- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Buckeyes win back-to-back games to start season
- Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: Buckeyes sweep event titles in season opener
- Ohio State Athletics
