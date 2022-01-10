 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ohio State men’s basketball drops to No. 16 in AP Poll

After splitting games with Indiana and Northwestern the Buckeyes fell just a tad in the week 10 poll.

By Connor Lemons
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the first time this season, Ohio State (10-3, 4-1) dealt with some real adversity on the court, getting out-played and out-physical-ed by the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington to the tune of a convincing 67-51 loss. For the first time this season, a game escaped their grasp well before the final buzzer.

The question of how they would respond to their first convincing loss of the season was answered on Sunday evening when they scored a season-high 95 points in a victory over Northwestern — headlined by a combined 58 points from E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham. While the Ohio State offense was firing on all cylinders, their defense (allowing 87 points) and rebounding (out-rebounded 32-29) certainly could have been better.

Losing both games this past week would have sunk the Buckeyes down — and probably out of — the AP Poll. However, beating the Wildcats last night salvaged their week, and Ohio State only dropped three spots to No. 16 in this week’s AP Poll. Last week’s No. 13 ranking was their highest of the season.

The top five was shuffled a bit after losses by No. 2 Duke (to Miami) and No. 3 Purdue (to No. 13 Wisconsin). Baylor still holds the top spot, followed by Gonzaga, UCLA, Auburn, and USC.

Four other Big Ten teams were ranked this week. They are No. 7 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 13 Wisconsin, and No. 25 Illinois.

Indiana and Iowa also received votes but were left outside the top-25.

Ohio State’s next game is this Thursday at 7:00 at No. 13 Wisconsin.

You can check out the full poll here:

Week 10 AP Poll

Rank Team Points
Rank Team Points
1 Baylor 1525
2 Gonzaga 1440
3 UCLA 1376
4 Auburn 1193
5 USC 1152
6 Arizona 1144
7 Purdue 1139
8 Duke 1130
9 Kansas 1031
10 Michigan State 1011
11 Houston 949
12 LSU 889
13 Wisconsin 784
14 Villanova 682
15 Iowa State 648
16 Ohio State 510
17 Xavier 453
18 Kentucky 438
19 Texas Tech 373
20 Seton Hall 342
21 Texas 282
22 Tennessee 277
23 Providence 250
24 Alabama 237
25 Illinois 208

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...